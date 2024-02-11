Mai Al-Owaish: We believe in empowering our employees, fostering a culture of participation, and unlocking innovation.

In its ongoing commitment to foster innovative and creative thinking, Gulf Bank successfully concluded the second edition of the Fekrety Innovation competition in 2024.The competition aimed to stimulate innovation among employees, providing them with a platform to voice and implement their ideas.

The organizing committee received numerous innovative proposals that combined digital transformation and creativity to improve the interior design of Gulf Bank branches, all aimed at enhancing the customer experience. These ideas underwent thorough filtering and organization, and participants were trained to present their ideas to the judging panel. The panel consisted of several bank officials, including Mr. Ali Abulhasan, Co-founder and CEO of Tap Payments.

Ms. Mai Al-Owaish, Chief Data and Innovation Officer at Gulf Bank, stressed, "We are committed to empowering our employees and cultivating a culture of participation, acknowledging each employee's contribution to achieving excellence in performance. This aligns with the bank's 2025 strategy and Kuwait's Vision 2035, which prioritize the adoption of smart and digital technologies, as well as innovative services, to propel economic growth and improve quality of life."

She emphasized that the competition provided employees from various departments throughout the bank the chance to enhance the customer experience. Delivering exceptional services and products to customers is a shared objective for all departments, employees, and officials. Hence, the bank aims to stimulate innovation among its employees, encouraging them to think outside the box, even if their ideas are ahead of their time.



Furthermore, Al-Owaish emphasized Gulf Bank's human resources and its reservoir of talent and expertise across diverse fields, known for their efficiency and professionalism. Harnessing these capabilities is crucial to support employees in unleashing their ideas and innovations.

She further noted that all bank managers are eager to motivate their teams to propose innovative ideas that improve customer service, aligning with the 2025 strategy's emphasis on prioritizing the customer experience.

Al-Owaish reaffirmed Gulf Bank's commitment to leading a successful digital transformation journey, offering technological solutions to customers, and enhancing employee performance through engagement and involvement, all while adhering to the highest global standards in risk management practices.

Furthermore, Gulf Bank undertakes the responsibility of contributing to Kuwait's digital transformation and Vision 2035 by fostering talent within the community and among its employees. This dedication is evident through various competitions aimed at providing the community with new skills and challenges. Future generations will utilize data to advance the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), strengthen the economy, and contribute to collective benefits through enhanced data and digital services.

