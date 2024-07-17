The opening of new schools in the region and substantial investments in education will play a crucial role in the growth of the paper and stationery sector, according to the latest research

Paperworld Middle East, the largest international trade show for stationery, paper and office supplies, returns to the Dubai World Trade Centre from 12-14 November

Dubai, UAE: The expansion of the office and education sectors in the Middle East and Africa (MEA) is driving significant growth in the paper products sector, according to findings from 6W research. They estimate that market revenues for paper and paper products will reach US$16.4 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 3.4%.

The office sector in the UAE employs 64% of the country’s workforce and contributes to over half of the nation’s GDP. In 2024, Dubai is expected to expand its office space by an additional 44,000 square meters, while Abu Dhabi plans to add 112,000 square meters. In Qatar, an additional 350,000 square meters of additional office space is planned this year.

A growing number of multinational corporations are choosing Riyadh as the location for their regional headquarters, where office occupancy levels are currently around 98%. Over the next three years, it is predicted that 676,000 square metres of office space will be added in Saudi Arabia’s capital, while demand for office space in Jeddah is also growing.

“The increased demand for office space in the Middle East region will directly boost the office supplies industry, with paper, paper products and stationery being important components of this segment. As a result, we expect an uptick in sales of products such as writing printing paper, writing utensils and other office supplies equipment”, said Syed Ali Akbar, Show Director for Paperworld Middle East and Gifts and Lifestyle Middle East.

The Middle East and Africa schools supply market is expected to rise from US$7 billion this year to US$8.9 billion in 2030. According to UNESCO, Africa needs at least nine million new classrooms and 9.5 million additional teachers by 2050, with new schools and classrooms already under construction.

In addition, three new British schools are set to open in Riyadh between 2024 and 2026, and the Royal Commission for Riyadh City (RCRC) International Schools Programme, in cooperation with the Ministry of Education and Ministry of Investment, aims to attract major international schools to the Saudi capital.

Over 365,000 students are currently enrolled in private schools in Dubai, and due to population growth and significant investments in the sector in the UAE, the education market is expected to grow at a steady rate. In 2022, the UAE Government allocated $5.18 billion to the education sector, representing approximately 14% of the total federal budget.

“As investments in the education sector continue to grow and the number of schools and students rises, there will be increased demand for school bags, pencil cases, paper and paper products such as exercise books, blocks, folders and other stationery products in the coming years. Paperworld Middle East will meet this growing need by showcasing the latest products and innovations from around the world, under one roof”, added Ali.

Paperworld Middle East is the largest international trade show for stationery, paper, and office supplies. This year's event theme is "Crafting Global Connections," highlighting the exhibition's role as a central hub for the industry worldwide. The exhibition will feature over 480 exhibitors from 40 countries and is estimated to attract 12,000 visitors.

Paperworld Middle East showcases the full spectrum of paper products, including office supplies, school articles, stationery supplies, writing instruments, writing printing paper and arts and crafts products. A new addition this year is kraft paper and packaging, a segment that is growing in popularity due to the increased demand for sustainable packaging solutions.

Paperworld Middle East is co-located with Gifts and Lifestyle Middle East and is held in halls 5-8 at the Dubai World Trade Centre.

More information is available at: www.paperworldme.com

