Muscat: Oman Business Forum, together with the Ministry of Commerce, Industry & Investment Promotion is hosting a Tejarah Talks session on the impact of m-commerce. The event, M-commerce: Your Gateway to Global Markets is scheduled for 7:30pm Wednesday, 6 December, Zain Auditorium, Omantel HQ in Airport Heights. Industry leaders will explore the explosive growth of m-commerce and its role in reshaping travel, manufacturing, retail and more.

Moderated by Shabib Al Maamari, MD, Visit Oman, panelists Sheikh Khalid Al Hosni, CEO & Chief Data Scientist, K.A. Consultants; Majid Al Amri, CEO, Thawani Technologies; and Hamood Al Hamdan, Director, Tech Ecosystem Development Department, Ministry of Transport, Communications & Information Technology will provide insight into the global m-commerce landscape, discussing how the digital commerce revolution is reshaping industries, highlighting specific trends and data across key sectors.

Maymuna Al Adawi, Director, PPP at the Ministry of Commerce, Industry & Investment Promotion and organizer of Tejarah Talks remarked: “The global m-commerce market is not just thriving it’s fundamentally altering how industries operate. For example, in travel and tourism we are seeing a surge in mobile bookings and on-the-go travel services. In manufacturing, mobile solutions are streamlining operations and sales processes. While in retail, the shift towards mobile shopping is undeniable. For Omani businesses, understanding and embracing m-commerce is key to their future success.”

Supported by Jindal Shadeed, Sustainable City Yiti, Nortal, Omantel and Oman FM the 6 December panel will examine the integration of social media with m-commerce, the growing impact of social media influencers and the critical role of user-generated content in shaping consumer preferences. The advancements in mobile payment options and security measures, enhancing consumer trust and facilitating seamless transactions will also be discussed.

An additional focus of the session will be on how SMEs are utilizing m-commerce to broaden their consumer base. Recent data shows SMEs leveraging mobile platforms have seen an average increase of 30% in sales, with some sectors reporting even higher growth. Omani craft businesses have expanded their reach to international markets, while local food producers are connecting with a wider regional audience through mobile platforms. These examples underscore the effectiveness of m-commerce in providing local SMEs with the tools to move beyond Oman’s borders and tap into new markets.

Al Adawi concluded: “With worldwide m-commerce sales set to exceed US$700 billion by 2025, December's Tejarah Talks is more than just a discussion session – it is a strategic workshop for local SMEs poised to capitalize on this digital revolution. We are offering the keys to unlock the potential of m-commerce, enabling Omani businesses to not only participate but thrive and lead in the digital economy.”

