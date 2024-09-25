DUBAI: Gulfood Green, ISM Middle East and Private Label Middle East – running until September 26th at Dubai World Trade Centre continued today with recognition of the most promising F&B green start-ups, and the culmination of the Gulfood Green Terra Awards and ISM Middle East Awards.

At the Green Shoots Pitch Competition, N&E Innovations scooped the top prize of USD 50,000 after a pitch led by Sean Lew, their Head of Growth. Their concept turns food waste into a powerful antimicrobial additive through ViKang, a patented 99.9% antimicrobial agent that has no heavy metals or toxic and harsh chemicals. The prize will help support N&E Innovations to grow and develop.

Designed to spotlight and support innovative startups in the sustainable food and agriculture sector, the competition gave selected start-ups the chance to pitch to a global audience of VCs, angel investors and potential customers. Start-ups were shortlisted to pitch from over 130 food and ag-tech start-ups exhibiting in the Green Shoots Startup Zone, with the competition supported by the UAE Ministry of Economy.

Food and agtech start up angel investor, mentor and advisor Daniel Ruben was part of the judging panel, as well as giving a keynote speech on day one of the Food for Future Summit. He commented:

“To address the challenges we face, we must come together to identify and agree on the issues at hand, and whether they relate to policy, information and education, or technology and innovation - and then collaboratively find solutions. It is crucial to bring together investors, entrepreneurs, scientists, policymakers, and other stakeholders committed to building a better food system and continuing the progress already made.

The Food for Future Summit shows that there's an authentic willingness to solve issues, because there is no greater challenge nor opportunity than food. Food is the biggest industry in the world in terms of livelihoods, and one of the biggest in terms of GDP. Food and agriculture touches everything and everyone, but it's also a great opportunity to fix a lot of things that are wrong with the world. I'm really thrilled that Dubai, the UAE and this region are willing to invest the time and resources to try to fix food”.

Sustainability pioneers recognised

Celebrating the visionaries pushing the boundaries of sustainability in the F&B value chain, the Gulfood Green Terra Awards also culminated today, with the following companies and individuals coming out on top:

Agricultural technology - Pure Harvest

Agritech entreprenuer of the year - Al Muatasem Al Humaidi at Arid Seeds

Best new planet forward product - Yalla Yum

Best plant based startup - Xhunca

Best sustainable packaging strategy - Cropsto

Food waste management - Entomo

Green foodservice industry - Lowe

Sustainable company of the year - DP World

Sustainability Trailblazer - Sky Kurtz at Pure Harvest

Green food innovation award - American University of Sharjah

Best new sweets and snacks products revealed

ISM Middle East, the biggest and most dynamic confectionery and snacks event in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA), saw the announcement of the winners of ISM Middle East Awards.

Venus Biskuvi San ve picked up Best Bakery Product for its Flatzel Seasoned Pretzel Thins, Powermints GmbH won in Best Hard and Soft Candy for its Compass Intense, Lee Chocolate scooped Best Chocolate Product for its kunafa chocolate, and Bronte Dolci Srl was awarded Best Healthy Snack Product for its Pistachio Protein Cream. Best Organic Product went to Laci Ltd for its Quince-Raspberry Energy Bar, Best Traditional Product to Alko Confectionery for its Freeze Dried Turkish Delight, and Guylian scooped Best Brand Story.

ISM Middle East - the region’s largest trade fair for sweets and snacks – is co-located with Gulfood Green and Private Label Middle East, which convenes global food suppliers, private labels, and contract manufacturers from 40+ countries, from September 24-26 at Dubai World Trade Centre.

Attendance is free and gives registrants access to the entire ecosystem of three events with a single pass. The event is strictly for trade professionals only.

