Abu Dhabi- His Excellency Mubarak Rashed Al Mansoori, Chairman of the Board of Directors at the General Pension and Social Security Authority (GPSSA), chaired the 8th council meeting for 2024 on Wednesday, 11th December 2024.

The meeting began by Al Mansoori welcoming their Excellencies, members of the council, and congratulated GPSSA’s Director General and employees for earning the Mohammed bin Rashid Government Excellence Award in the category of most improved government entity in 2024. His Excellency urged GPSSA’s management to continue striding towards further progression, especially within the framework of the digital transformation project.

The council members discussed the meeting agenda and approved the minutes of the previous meetings, as well as the management’s way forward based on decisions and recommendations issued by the board regarding the investment, audit and risk, and human resources and remuneration committees, as well as the restructuring process of the sub-committee.

Several projects were approved during the meeting such as the 2025 annual draft budget prior it being submitted to the council of Ministers for a final approval, as well as the investment performance report and financial statements for the 3rd quarter of 2024.

The board also reviewed the progress of GPSSA’s digital pension platform, Ma’ashi, prior to moving on to discuss other topics listed on the agenda.

It is worth noting that as of November 2024, GPSSA’s statistics indicate that there are 20,900 pensioners compared to 19,938 pensioners in November 2023, whereas the number of beneficiaries has reached 8,280 compared to 8,342 for the same period last year.

Insurance expenses for the same month last year amounted to AED 459,641,726 compared to AED 411,984,862 for the same month last year.