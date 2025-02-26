Cairo: For the first time in Egypt, O West— the fully integrated town by Orascom Development in west Cairo— partnered with MO4 Network, one of the region’s most influential digital media companies, to bring NEXT by O West to life, a pioneering event designed to inspire and empower the next generation of business leaders.

Steven Bartlett, one of the world’s most influential entrepreneurs and the host of one of the biggest business podcasts, 'The Diary of a CEO', headlined the event, reflecting O West and MO4 Network’s commitment to storytelling as a driving force for success and transformation. His journey of resilience and innovation aligned perfectly with their mission to inspire and empower future business leaders.

O West embodies Orascom Development’s vision of creating integrated, sustainable communities that seamlessly blend business, leisure, and living. Designed to foster innovation, collaboration, and entrepreneurship, O West drives Egypt’s entrepreneurial momentum through its dedicated business hub, O Business District, making it the perfect venue for global entrepreneur Steven Bartlett, providing an ideal space to bring together creative minds in one location.

Reflecting on O West’s vision, Hazem Helal, CEO of O West, Makadi Heights and Byoum, stated: "At O West, we are committed to building a dynamic and fully integrated community that goes beyond just living spaces, it’s a hub for innovation, culture, sports, and entrepreneurship, centered on creating an environment that fosters creativity and empowers individuals to thrive."

He added, "Bringing Steven Bartlett to O West reinforces our dedication to inspiring and equipping the next generation of entrepreneurs with the tools and mindset to drive meaningful change."

MO4 Network is transforming the region’s digital landscape with storytelling that drives innovation and sparks change. With 14 leading publications, it shapes key conversations on entrepreneurship across Egypt and beyond. This vision led them to believe Steven Bartlett, a groundbreaking business leader, was the perfect fit to lead NEXT by O West, an event aimed at inspiring the next generation of leaders.

Amy Mowafi, Co-Founder and CEO of MO4 Network, emphasized, “Our mission is to drive change and create impact through meaningful stories about the people, places, and movements shaping the Middle East today.”

She continued, “NEXT is an event experience that reflects our belief in the power of connection and the possibilities that arise when extraordinary minds are brought together buoyed by inspiring stories. They say to predict the future you have to create it, so we’re hoping that together, we can discover what’s NEXT.”

Beyond its role as an integrated town, O West fosters talent and innovation through the O Business District (OBD), a dynamic hub designed to support entrepreneurs and business owners. Since 2019, OBD has delivered over 30,000 square meters of office and retail space, establishing a thriving business hub. With Phase 1 fully built and delivered since 2024, OBD has already set a strong foundation for growth.

Phase 2 expands this with an additional 25,000+ square meters, including 4,674 square meters for retail and co-working spaces. The new promenade enhances connectivity with pedestrian walkways, green spaces, and seating areas, creating an inspiring work and leisure environment.

The second phase will offer 19 diverse units, ranging from 70 to 1,380 square meters, available in both core and shell finishes or fully finished, providing flexibility for businesses of all sizes.

About Orascom Development Holding:

Orascom Development Holding is a leading international developer specializing in vibrant, integrated communities in Europe, the Middle East, and North Africa. For more than 35 years, Orascom Development has been a pioneer in creating destinations where people are inspired to live, work, and play with passion and purpose.

From El Gouna’s stunning Egyptian coastal town by the Red Sea to Andermatt Swiss Alps’ breath-taking, year-round mountain destination, each master-planned community is a testament to Orascom Development's commitment to place-making at its finest. The integrated towns harmoniously combine residential areas with private villas and apartments, hotels, and award-winning leisure and commercial amenities – including golf courses, marinas, sports facilities, retail shops and restaurants.

Orascom Development owns a land bank of more than 100 million square meters with approximately 40% under development or developed into thriving communities in Egypt (El Gouna, Makadi Heights, O West, Taba Heights, and Byoum), in the GCC (The Cove in the UAE and Jebel Sifah and Hawana Salalah in Oman), and in Europe (Andermatt Swiss Alps in Switzerland, Luštica Bay in Montenegro and West Carclaze Garden Village in the UK). Orascom Development’s hospitality portfolio includes 33 premium and luxury hotels with more than 7,000 rooms across Europe, the Middle East, and North Africa. ODH shares are listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange.

For more information, please visit OrascomDevelopment.com.

About O West:

O West, the fully integrated town by Orascom Development in west Cairo, is located on an area of 4.2 Mn m2 with a one-of-a-kind urban design that harmoniously combines residential buildings with landscapes and green areas. The town is divided into different neighborhoods, places for social events, in addition to vital facilities and amenities. O West includes 11,000 residential units, a medical area, a commercial area, administrative offices (O Business District) that aim to support entrepreneurship, a health complex, 4 major international schools with 5 different curricula. O West Club is considered to be one of the biggest clubs in west Cairo, located on an area of 15.3 K m2. O West is also a smart town, with a smart roads network connecting the entire town, as well as smart security solutions that provide high safety levels for all the town residents through surveillance systems operating throughout the day, in addition to a smart irrigation system that helps rationalize water consumption.