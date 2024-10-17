United Arab Emirates, Dubai – Global Village, the region's premier multicultural family destination for shopping, dining, entertainment and attractions, lit up last night marking the opening of its Season 29. With dazzling light beams deployed around the renowned Gate of the World illuminating the skies alongside a magnificent array of golden confetti and streamers, thousands of guests were welcomed, witnessing a vibrant celebration of global unity.

The ambience buzzed with excitement as the dynamic Global Village parade, led by the electrifying group AAINJAA, captivated guests with their rhythmic beats, drumming their way through the gates and into “A More Wonderful World”.

The excitement reached new heights as the authentic Emirati cultural performances, “Laiwa” and “Harbiya” greeted guests at the Cultural Gate and Gate of the World. Their remarkable showcase of the UAE's rich heritage energised the festive ambiance, leaving the audience in awe. As night fell through, the all-new laser and fire show at the Dragon Lake set the stage for an incredible season ahead.

Starting from 4:00PM daily, Global Villages welcomes guests to explore its 30 pavilions, including the three new additions ‘Iraq’, ‘Jordan’ and ‘Sri Lanka and Bangladesh’, as well as savour over 250 dining options while also having the opportunity to indulge in many of the 200+ rides, games and attractions, and watch over 40,000 entertainment shows and performances throughout the season. These can be attended at the Main Stage, Kids’ Theatre and the streets roaming around the destination.

As the region’s number one entertainment and cultural hub, Global Village is dedicated to delivering the finest guest experience at Season 29.

About Global Village:

The destination boasts a growing popularity and a profound connection with the guests, solidifying its position as the region’s number one (#1) entertainment and cultural hub. Since opening its gates in 1997, Global Village has welcomed over 100 million guests, with last Season 28 achieving a new proven record of a crowd footfall of 10 million.

Building on this success, Global Village Season 29 is set to offer a spectacular experience. This season, the destination is hosting 30 pavilions representing over 90 cultures, with more than 3,500 shopping outlets and over 250 dining options. The park is home to 400+ world-class performers featured in 40,000 shows. Guests can also enjoy over 200 rides and games at Carnaval, making Global Village home to the largest and most diverse range of events, shows, shopping and dining experiences.