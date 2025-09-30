Private philanthropy in the US estimated at $600 billion in 2024 – approximately ten times peak annual US government aid

Leading philanthropists H.E. Badr Jafar, Tsitsi Masiyiwa and Jacqueline Novogratz join IPI President Zeid Ra’ad Al Hussein to champion high-trust, cross-sector partnerships

Sharjah, United Arab Emirates – The International Peace Institute (IPI), together with the UAE Special Envoy of the Minister of Foreign Affairs for Business and Philanthropy, convened global leaders on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly and Climate Week in New York for IPI’s Global Leader Series: Insights from The Business of Philanthropy, calling for urgent, collaborative action to catalyse international aid efforts.

Hosted at IPI’s Trygve Lie Center opposite UN Headquarters and livestreamed worldwide, the event featured insights from H.E. Badr Jafar, UAE Special Envoy of the Minister of Foreign Affairs for Business and Philanthropy, in a conversation moderated by IPI President Zeid Ra’ad Al Hussein alongside leading philanthropists Tsitsi Masiyiwa (Higherlife Foundation; Delta Philanthropies) and Jacqueline Novogratz (Acumen).

H.E. Badr Jafar drew on lessons from his book, The Business of Philanthropy: Perspectives and Insights from Global Thought Leaders on How to Change the World, and emphasised strategic philanthropy’s unique capability to unlock catalytic funding while bridging complex relationships between government, civil society, and business.

“Philanthropy can and must play a much deeper role as the glue that binds political will and business innovation to generate the multiplier effect urgently needed across many of our shared existential challenges,” said H.E. Badr Jafar. “Because it is more risk tolerant, patient, and equitable than other forms of capital, philanthropy is set to become an increasingly essential force in the years ahead.”

At a time when traditional funding for humanitarian aid and development is under strain, the event highlighted how philanthropic capital is already at a scale to drive transformative social change. Global philanthropic flows now surpass $1 trillion annually, more than three times the world's combined humanitarian and development aid, and more than ten times the total climate finance provided by developed countries to developing economies in recent years. In the United States alone, private philanthropy was estimated at $600 billion in 2024, nearly ten times peak United States Agency for International Development (USAID) funding levels.

Panellists showcased opportunities for more strategic distribution of private aid and how, when paired with business capital, philanthropy can derisk follow-on investments and open access to wider networks and deeper pools of capital. The discussion also reflected on the importance of connecting across geographies and sectors to provide sustainable solutions, and how the UAE has emerged as a leading hub for both business and philanthropy, serving as a trusted partner, convener, and implementer.

New models of giving, of collaborating, and of measuring impact were highlighted as essential for unlocking innovation and scaling solutions. Examples included how technology is being leveraged to enable co-creation with impacted indigenous communities, to champion many-to-one models of giving, and to strengthen trust networks. There was clear consensus on the importance of investing in philanthropic infrastructure, advancing research through academic partnerships, convening cross-sector collaboration through institutions such as IPI, and empowering the next generation of social innovators through training and mentorship to help build a more inclusive and resilient future.

Event recording:

https://youtu.be/LCavoESihj8?si=Ja1rzYlhx2ZP4TaR

Media contacts: