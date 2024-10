From 4-7 November, more than 1,800 speakers from across government, energy, finance and technology sectors will unite to find tangible solutions to the most urgent global energy challenges



Exploring the AI-energy nexus will be a key focus of ADIPEC 2024

Abu Dhabi, UAE: Over 40 ministers and more than 200 C-suite executives and technology pioneers from across the Middle East, Asia, Africa, Europe and the Americas will convene in Abu Dhabi for ADIPEC 2024 to foster collaborative action innovation and partnerships to accelerate the energy transition.

Hosted by ADNOC from 4-7 November 2024, ADIPEC 2024 will take place under the theme ‘Connecting Minds. Transforming Energy.’ The world’s largest energy event, which marks 40 years of energy leadership this year, will explore the energy-artificial intelligence (AI) nexus and highlight next-generation technologies and AI solutions that are shaping the future of the energy sector.

His Excellency Dr Sultan Al Jaber, UAE Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology, COP28 President, and ADNOC Managing Director and Group CEO, will deliver a keynote address during the Opening Ceremony. Following the keynote, a ministerial panel titled ‘The new global leaders and the energy transition,’ will see energy ministers from the UAE, India, and Egypt explore how emerging economies are reshaping the global energy landscape by balancing unique challenges and opportunities in energy demand, technological progress, environmental stewardship and economic growth.

Tayba Al Hashemi, Chair of ADIPEC 2024 and CEO of ADNOC Offshore, said: “ADIPEC 2024 will unite global industry and technology leaders to unlock opportunities that can accelerate the energy transition and catalyse innovative solutions to integrate the energy and AI sectors more effectively. I look forward to welcoming industry leaders, experts and pioneers from across the world at what promises to be a very exciting, solutions-oriented ADIPEC 2024.”

Among the international leaders confirmed to speak at ADIPEC 2024 are:

H.E. Suhail Mohamed Faraj Al Mazrouei, Minister of Energy and Infrastructure, UAE

H.E. Karim Badawi, Minister of Petroleum and Mineral Resources, Egypt

H.E. Shri Hardeep S Puri, Minister of Petroleum and Natural Gas, Minister of Housing and Urban Affairs, India

H.E. Haitham Al-Ghais, Secretary General, Organisation of the Petroleum Exporting Countries

His Excellency Dr. Mohamed bin Mubarak Bin Daina, Minister of Oil and Environment and Special Envoy for Climate Affairs, Bahrain

Rt. H. Ekperikpe Ekpo, Minister for State (Gas) Petroleum Resources, Nigeria

H.E. João Baptista Borges, Minister of Energy & Water, Angola

H.E. Dr. Saleh A. Al-Kharabsheh, Minister of Energy and Mineral Resources, Jordan

H.E. Almassadam Satkaliyev, Minister of Energy, Kazakhstan

H.E. Edgar Moyo, Minister of Energy, Zimbabwe

ADIPEC 2024 will feature ten strategic and technical conferences, each addressing crucial aspects of the energy transition, including energy security and affordability in the Global South, accelerating the flow of investment in low-carbon projects and alternative fuels, and embracing AI’s role in facilitating the decarbonisation of hard-to-abate sectors.

The lead CEO panel on day one of ADIPEC, titled 'Meeting escalating global energy demand whilst transitioning to a low carbon energy system,' will bring together industry leaders including Murray Auchincloss, CEO of bp; Wael Sawan, CEO of Shell; Tengku Muhammad Taufik, President & Group CEO of PETRONAS; and Claudio Descalzi, CEO of Eni. This high-profile discussion will tackle the pressing challenge of balancing growing global energy needs with ambitious decarbonisation goals, exploring strategies for sustainable energy supply and resilience in a transforming industry landscape.

Top global industry executives confirmed to speak at ADIPEC 2024 include:

Joseph McMonigle, Secretary General, International Energy Forum

Alfred Stern, Chairman of the Executive Board and CEO, OMV

Takayuki Ueda, President and CEO, INPEX

Russell Hardy, Group CEO, Vitol

Proscovia Nabbanja, CEO, Uganda National Oil Company

Lorenzo Simonelli, Chairman & CEO, Baker Hughes

Alessandro Bernini, CEO, Maire

Musabbeh Al Kaabi, Executive Director, Low Carbon Solutions & International Growth, ADNOC

Arnaud Pieton, Executive Director and CEO, Technip Energies

Fred Krupp, President, Environmental Defense Fund

Ivana Jemelkova, CEO, Hydrogen Council

Sophie Hildebrand, CTO, ADNOC

Mohammad Abdelqader El-Ramahi, Chief Green Hydrogen Officer, Masdar

ADIPEC 2024 will feature leaders from a range of sectors, including technology, logistics and finance, showcasing the diverse expertise essential for advancing the global energy transition. Technology giants, including Microsoft, Schneider Electric, Siemens, and Accenture, will share insights on digital transformation, while AI innovators such as Boomitra, Matroid, and AIQ will spotlight the potential of artificial intelligence to drive efficiency and decarbonisation across the energy sector.

Logistics powerhouses AD Ports Group and DP World will discuss optimising supply chains for a sustainable future, and, in finance, industry leaders from Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank, Bank of America, Standard Chartered, Barclays, J.P. Morgan, and Morgan Stanley will address the vital role of sustainable investment and financing models in supporting an equitable and low-carbon energy future.

Together, these key voices will share their perspectives on collaborative solutions that can drive forward a fundamental transformation of our energy and economic systems.