Sharjah: The 20th edition of SteelFab exhibition continues to draw attention marking its fourth day with a dynamic display of cutting-edge machinery and technologies in the metalworking industry.

Organised by Expo Centre Sharjah with support from the Sharjah Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI), the exhibition, which concludes today, has successfully attracted over 600 major brands, solidifying its position as the region’s largest gathering of steel industry stakeholders and enthusiasts.

This year’s SteelFab show offers a comprehensive programme of live demonstrations of the latest and most innovative iron and steel technologies. These include cutting-edge welding techniques, advanced laser metal-cutting equipment, tube and pipe manufacturing machinery, and metal sheets fabrication tools. It presents a unique opportunity for local and regional businesses to explore the latest trends in this key industry.

Among the exhibition’s major participants is Amjad Shahada, Managing Director at Semyx Cutting Solutions, a U.S.-based company specialising in waterjet cutting machines. Shahada emphasised the importance of SteelFab as a key platform for showcasing the latest technologies and advancements in the steel and iron industry.

He noted that the company has been keen to participate in the exhibition since its inception, given the opportunities it offers for networking, deal-making, and tapping into the UAE market, a critical economic hub that facilitates business growth across the region.

Shahada commended Expo Centre Sharjah for the support and services it offers to the exhibiting companies, enabling them to succeed in their participation at SteelFab 2025. He said that the event is marked by fierce competition among global companies to display their latest machinery and technologies, driving exhibitors to offer their best products at competitive prices.

He added that SteelFab plays a significant role in boosting the sales of companies in the steel manufacturing and processing equipment industry while helping them broaden their regional customer base.

Shahada also mentioned that Semyx pavilion received a high volume of visitors, many of whom expressed strong interest in the company's machines, affirming that the exhibition serves as an excellent opportunity for businesses and a vital platform for industry professionals and investors in the sector.

BasTech, an Italian leading supplier of CNC machines used in metal manufacturing, highlighted SteelFab as one of the region's top industrial exhibitions in terms of its capability to attract leading specialised companies in the steel and iron industry.

The company noted that this year’s edition stood out for its broad participation of steel companies providing a variety of alternatives for professionals in the manufacturing sector, driving advancements and innovation in corporate products and machinery.

