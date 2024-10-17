THINKLIGHT at Light + Intelligent Building Middle East will unite international and regional leaders to explore the latest trends and innovations in lighting design and technology

The upcoming edition of THINKLIGHT will focus on ‘Building Commonality through Culture, Creativity and Community’

Featuring the industry’s brightest minds, keynote speeches will be delivered by renowned experts from dpa Lighting Consultants, ACT Lighting Design and Licht Kunst Licht, among others

Dubai, UAE: THINKLIGHT returns to Light + Intelligent Building Middle East from 14-16 January, with a lineup of over 30 distinguished speakers from around the world. Held annually at Light + Intelligent Building Middle East, the conference provides a platform for regional and international lighting professionals to meet, exchange ideas and share best practices.

A must-attend event for designers, architects, lighting consultants, engineers, and project managers in the lighting industry, THINKLIGHT explores the transformative power of light, elevating the art and science of lighting design and technology.

The 2025 edition of THINKLIGHT will focus on the theme ‘Building Commonality through Culture, Creativity and Community’ and will explore how these aspects can be harnessed to drive innovation in the region’s lighting and design sectors.

“In a rapidly changing world, there is a growing need to foster connections that go beyond specific disciplines. This year, THINKLIGHT will explore the power of creativity, the strength of community, the richness of culture and forging commonality in lighting design,” said Abdul Muhsin, Show Director for Light + Intelligent Building Middle East.

He added: “Through engaging keynote speeches, panel discussions and open dialogue, THINKLIGHT aims to inspire, educate and connect attendees of the conference to help move the region’s lighting industry forward.”

On 14 January, THINKLIGHT will open with a keynote address from Lee Sweetman and Nikos Moskofidis, Partners at dpa Lighting Consultants, on ‘The Evolution of Lighting Design in the Middle East: 25 Years of Shaping the Region’s Lighting Design Practice.’ Following this, a panel discussion moderated by Martin Lupton, Co-founder of Light Collective UK, will explore ‘KSA as a Global Epicentre of Innovative Lighting’.

The discussion will highlight several of Saudi Arabia’s mega projects, including Neom and the Red Sea project, and will look at the creative opportunities and groundbreaking solutions that the lighting industry can offer these iconic developments.

Later on day one, a panel discussion will explore the various aspects of ‘Immersive Design Approaches and Light Art as a Community Builder.’ Moderated by Andrea Hartranft, Principal of Hartranft Lighting Design, this session will discuss how communities can connect, communicate and celebrate their unique cultural narratives in innovative and engaging ways, through the power of light and immersive experiences.

Koert Vermeulan, Founders & Principal Designer, ACT Lighting Design will conduct the opening keynote speech on the second day of the THINKLIGHT Conference. This will lead on to an insightful panel discussion on ‘Light as a Medium to Create Cohesive Cities’.

This session discovers how light not only beautifies urban spaces but also bridges gaps between different communities, encouraging interaction, cultural exchange, and a collective sense of belonging.

On the final day of THINKLIGHT, a keynote from Konstantin Klaas, Director, Licht Kunst Licht Berlin will precede a panel discussion on ‘Illuminating Iconic Buildings’.

The GCC is renowned worldwide for its iconic buildings, including the Burj Khalifa in Dubai, the Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque in Abu Dhabi and the Kingdom Centre in Riyadh. Well-designed lighting enhances the visual appeal of these structures, highlighting their unique architectural features and historical significance. This insightful session discusses how iconic buildings become not just physical structures, but symbols of a community’s culture, values and aspirations and explores the role that lighting design plays in this.

Now in its 18th edition, Light + Intelligent Building Middle East is co-located with Intersec to create the MENA region’s largest trade fair for the building services sector. The 2025 edition will showcase over 450 exhibitors, with fascinating insights shared by more than 100 speakers and an expected attendance of over 15,000 visitors.

