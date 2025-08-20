Dubai, UAE: Under the patronage of the Federal Authority for Government Human Resources (FAHR), the Society for Human Resource Management Middle East & North Africa (SHRM MENA) will host the SHRM MENA Annual Conference & Expo from 17–18 September 2025 at Madinat Jumeirah, Dubai, preceded by masterclasses on 16 September.

This premier gathering brings together HR professionals, business leaders, innovators, and policymakers to address the transformative trends redefining workplaces locally and globally. Guided by the theme “Shape the Future of Work”, the seventh edition will explore the challenges and opportunities shaping dynamic, resilient, and future-ready organizations.

Distinguished Speakers & Thought Leaders

The conference will feature a world-class lineup of global and regional leaders, including:

H.E. Ohood bint Khalfan Al Roumi, Minister of State for Government Development & the Future, UAE Government

H.E. Faisal Saeed Binbuti Al Mheiri, Director General, FAHR

H.E. Abdullah Ali bin Zayed Al-Falasi, Director General, Dubai Government Human Resources Department

Brigadier Rashid Nasser Rashid Abdulla, Director, Human Resources General Department, Dubai Police Headquarters

Randi Zuckerberg, Founder & CEO, Zuckerberg Media and HUG

Sanford R. Climan, CEO, EMV & Hollywood Producer

Senior executives from Mercedes-Benz USA, Mastercard, LinkedIn MENA, PepsiCo, KPMG, and more.

The event will also host masterclasses led by experts from Korn Ferry, Alliance Manchester Business School, Centre for Creative Leadership, EY, and The Wharton School, offering attendees in-depth learning experiences.

A Platform for Innovation & Networking

The SHRM MENA Annual Conference & Expo 2025 will serve as a hub for knowledge exchange, networking, and collaboration, with attendees gaining access to keynote sessions, expert panels, and the latest HR and workplace innovations showcased by leading industry partners.

Event Details:

Masterclasses: 16 September 2025

Conference & Expo: 17–18 September 2025

Venue: Madinat Jumeirah, Dubai

For more information and registration, visit www.shrmmena.org/uae.

About SHRM MENA:

SHRM MENA is the regional chapter of the Society for Human Resource Management (SHRM), the world’s largest HR membership organization with over 340,000 members across 183 countries. SHRM empowers HR professionals and business leaders with the tools, resources, and global network required to create better workplaces and foster organizational transformation.

