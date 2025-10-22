Wide variety of government entities demonstrated how Dubai’s integrated approach to AI, automation, and data intelligence is transforming the modern city

Dubai Government pavilion showcased AI-powered decision rooms, digital twins, autonomous patrols, drones, smart inspection systems, and more

Dubai, UAE: The Dubai Government pavilion captivated local and international visitors at GITEX GLOBAL 2025 – the world’s largest tech and AI event – igniting a world-class showcase of transformative next-generation breakthroughs set to redefine governance, public services, and urban life.

Convening a wide variety of government entities under one roof, the Dubai Government pavilion demonstrated how Dubai’s integrated approach to AI, automation, and data intelligence is revolutionising the modern city — from smart transport and policing to maritime management, digital governance, and much more.

Each participating entity unveiled groundbreaking solutions that underscored Dubai’s unwavering commitment to efficiency, foresight, and citizen-centric progress. Encompassing AI-powered decision rooms, digital twins, autonomous patrols, drones, smart inspection systems, and more, the innovations reflected Dubai’s leadership in building intelligent, trusted ecosystems where technology empowers residents, enhances public services, and redefines industries and quality of life.

Unveiling Cutting-Edge Tools Enhancing Efficiency

Digital Dubai unveiled a series of next-generation AI applications, introducing AI Agents as digital colleagues who now work alongside humans, enhancing decision-making and accelerating efficiency across the city. Among the featured showcases was the AI Room which is an immersive experience for the services available on DubaiNow app that brings human-AI interaction to life. The AI Room embodies Dubai’s vision of a future where technology feels more human

Several other key Digital Dubai developments were highlighted, including CodAI; the Cell of Data and Analytical Intelligence, which strengthens AI maturity and accelerates the adoption of trusted technologies, and the Dubai Dashboard, which provides real-time, 360-degree insights powered by AI to support decision-makers in shaping Dubai’s progress.

H.E. Tariq Al Janahi, CEO of the Corporate Enablement Sector at Digital Dubai, said:

“Our participation at GITEX GLOBAL 2025 was a truly digital journey, bringing together more than 50 government and private entities under the Dubai Government Pavilion, where participants delivered a collaborative experience that reflects Dubai’s spirit – a city that transforms data into real solutions and meaningful experiences for its citizens. Through this experience, the combined efforts of government entities and some of the most prominent private sector organizations came together to tell the story of Dubai’s transformation toward the ‘City-as-a-Service’ model, making Dubai a leading example of a city that innovates, evolves, and inspires its people to actively contribute to shaping the future.”

Enhancing Safety, Speed & Citywide Response

Dubai Police unveiled its innovative Drone Box initiative – part of a wider strategy to reduce emergency response times from three minutes to one. The autonomous system comprises multiple drone boxes deployed citywide as first responders to critical incidents. With 12 active units and a target of 30 by year-end, Dubai Police is redefining rapid-response efficiency through autonomous innovation.

Dubai Police also presented the Autonomous Mobile Patrol, a fully AI-powered featuring facial recognition, behaviour analysis, and license plate detection vehicle to boost public safety and operational efficiency. Developed over years of R&D, the patrol operates for up to 16 hours, self-recharges, and comes in two models – DP02 for residential areas and DP01 for highways, the latter equipped with a drone for aerial monitoring.

AI & Autonomous Mobility: Reimagining Transport Efficiency

The Dubai Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) showcased AutoCheck 360, an AI-powered Automated Vehicle Inspection System transforming government service delivery through computer vision and IoT. The platform eliminates human error and applies precise, data-driven inspection standards, reducing inspection times from 17 minutes to just seven.

Also on display was the Trackless Tram, a breakthrough in autonomous public transport. Operating without physical tracks, it uses optical navigation, GPS, and LiDAR to follow virtual routes, while AI ensures obstacle detection and smooth interaction with city traffic. Offering greater flexibility, safety, and sustainability at lower operating costs, the Trackless Tram advances Dubai’s vision for intelligent and eco-friendly mobility.

Transforming Autonomous and Sustainable Maritime Services

Dubai’s Ports, Customs and Free Zone Corporation (PCFC) launched Marsa, an innovative digital platform that simplifies yacht docking and management across the city. Through the portal, yacht owners can view real-time marina availability, reserve berths, and pay securely online within minutes. Accompanying this was the launch of Port Eye, a world-class smart drone system enhancing port surveillance, safety, and environmental monitoring. Set for deployment across Port Rashid, Dubai Maritime City, and Dubai Drydocks from November 2025, the drone autonomously scans ports to detect gas leaks and air-quality changes, transmitting real-time data to control rooms for rapid analysis. AI integration enables round-the-clock operations and faster, safer inspections, reinforcing Dubai’s leadership in autonomous maritime innovation.

Accelerating Intelligent City Operations

Dubai Municipality launched the DANA project, a cutting-edge smart digital system aimed at revolutionising city management and accelerating Dubai's digital transformation. DANA has been trained across multiple real-world scenarios to support key municipal sectors including land management, urban planning, and building services. The system enables users to access accurate, data-driven insights on land, buildings, and property information, helping streamline operations and enhance decision-making. Currently deployed across Jumeirah Village Circle (JVC) and Emirates Hills, DANA will soon expand to include more areas and datasets in Dubai.

Another innovation on display for GITEX GLOBAL 2025 audiences was Dubai Live, a dynamic digital twin platform that provides real-time, interactive data about the city. Fully integrated with Dubai Municipality’s internal systems, the platform consolidates live municipal data to support smarter planning, sustainability, and service delivery.

GITEX 2026 – A New Chapter for Global Tech Events

GITEX takes place next year from 7-11 December 2026, from its new home at Dubai Exhibition Centre, Expo City Dubai. The expanded 2026 edition will also launch the world’s first GITEX TechCation, moving the event beyond the exhibition halls into a citywide activation of immersive experiences anchored in the midst of Dubai’s lifestyle, cultural and tourism season.

About GITEX GLOBAL: GITEX GLOBAL, the world’s largest tech and AI event, celebrates its 45th edition in 2025. Organised by Dubai World Trade Centre (DWTC), the landmark event takes place from 13-17 October at DWTC, featuring over 6,800 exhibitors, including 2,000 startups from 180 countries, alongside 1,200 investors with a combined US$1.1 trillion in assets under management (AUM) and more than 40 unicorns. Running in parallel is GITEX GLOBAL’s startup showcase, Expand North Star, organised by DWTC and hosted by the Dubai Chamber of Digital Economy, from 12-15 October 2025 at Dubai Harbour. Converging one of the largest cohorts of growth and late-stage startups, scaleups, venture capitalists, corporate investors and startup ecosystem operators, the show positioned as the world’s largest startup and investor connector event. In 2026, GITEX GLOBAL and Expand North Star reunite in a new home at the Dubai Exhibition Centre – Expo City Dubai, with a new format that begins on 7 December with the GITEX Scale Summit, followed by an immersive Exhibition from 8-11 December. Recognised as the world’s largest technology and AI event brand, GITEX now spans 14 cities across multiple continents.