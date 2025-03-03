GE Vernova announced its intent to invest in expanding the GE Saudi Arabia Turbines (GESAT) facility in Dammam to enable the production of high-voltage gas-insulated switchgears.

Saudi Electricity Company (SEC) and GE Vernova announced the safe and successful completion of the first gas turbine outage planned and executed entirely by GE Vernova’s Saudi engineers and specialists.

GE Vernova and Saudi EXIM announced detailed Protocols of Cooperation aimed at working together to enable the export of GE Vernova’s goods and services from the Kingdom.

Doha-Qatar – Under the patronage of the Ministry of Energy, GE Vernova hosted the exclusive ‘New Era of Energy' forum at the King Abdullah Petroleum Studies and Research Center (KAPSARC), Riyadh, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. At the event, Scott Strazik, CEO of GE Vernova, joined over 200 distinguished senior leaders from the public, private, and non-profit sectors across the energy ecosystem to exchange ideas, share solutions, and present best practices to further strengthen Saudi Arabia’s energy ecosystem in support of Saudi Vision 2030.

Additionally, GE Vernova’s annual Global Supplier Partnership Summit, was hosted with more than 300 GE Vernova supplier organizations in attendance. The event’s aim was to deepen the energy sector supply chain, drive national industrialization and economic diversification goals, and foster foreign investments to create greater shared value in the power sector.

Members of GE Vernova’s executive leadership team also met in Riyadh, prioritizing bringing the executive leadership team to the Kingdom within the first year of GE Vernova’s spin-off as an independent company trading on the New York Stock Exchange. They highlighted the 90-year strategic relationship between the Kingdom and the company, which has been marked by deep and continued cooperation on energy innovation.

“With a clear roadmap for Vision 2030 and beyond, Saudi Arabia is well placed to lead a new era of energy, and GE Vernova is honored to play a significant role in these efforts,” said Scott Strazik, CEO of GE Vernova. “We are applying technologies, skills, and knowledge from around the world to the Kingdom – including in our work at the GE Manufacturing and Technology Center campus and the Khobar Integration Facility. GE Vernova is proud to continue our near century of contributions to the Kingdom’s power sector, and today’s announcements underscore our commitment to investing and expanding our work in this important region.”

New initiatives and milestones announced at the event included the following: