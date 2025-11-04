Abu Dhabi-UAE: Khalifa University of Science and Technology today announced the 8th edition of RoboCup Asia-Pacific (RCAP) 2025, largest-ever in the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) region, is kicking off on 10 November, coinciding with the inauguration of Abu Dhabi Autonomous Week 2025, being organized under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Chairman of the Presidential Court for Special Affairs.

To run up to 15 November, RoboCup Asia-Pacific 2025 is expected to gather more than 700 participants with over 2,500 visitors and guests from around the globe to compete in AI-driven autonomous robotics challenges with competitions across all categories – eight leagues and 15 sub-leagues. These competitions align with UAE’s national priorities, emphasizing themes like smart mobility, AI for sustainability, and technologies addressing regional challenges. In addition, the event also features a dynamic showcase of Khalifa University’s cutting-edge research in autonomous robotics, swarm intelligence, AI-based perception, human-robot interaction, and robotic hardware design.

For the first time, the 5v5 humanoid soccer will be one of the unique features of this year’s RoboCup Asia-Pacific. These soccer matches were part of the Beijing Olympics (World Humanoid Robot Games 2025) but they are now included with the RoboCup fixtures in Abu Dhabi. The event also includes a special showcase of humanoid robot performance in boxing, running, and dancing.

The UAE will field three teams with 20 students across the RoboCupJunior leagues, representing the country in categories such as Soccer, Rescue, and OnStage performance robotics. These young innovators will compete alongside peers from 22 countries, gaining exposure to international research environments and world-class robotics standards. The UAE contingent will also be supported by volunteers and research mentors from the Strategic Program for Autonomous Robotics Challenge (SPARC), which includes technical collaboration, research exchange, and event organization.

Professor Bayan Sharif, Provost, Khalifa University, said: “As a pioneer in robotics education and research in the UAE, Khalifa University has successfully inaugurated the RoboCup Asia-Pacific 2025 during the Abu Dhabi Autonomous Week 2025, demonstrating our role as a pioneering institution that actively participates in national initiatives. Moreover, the number of participating teams and the quality of the technologies they have assembled here in Abu Dhabi have placed the UAE on the global map for innovation in autonomous systems. We believe this event will significantly facilitate collaborations among stakeholders across various sectors including industry, academia and policy-making.”

RCAP 2025 has attracted 151 confirmed teams comprising 468 students and 187 mentors, and officials from 21 countries and regions. Participation reflects strong global presence from countries including China, Singapore, South Korea, Japan, Malaysia, and Russia.

The leagues include RoboCupSoccer with five challenges – Humanoid, Standard Platform, Middle Size, Small Size, and Simulation, demonstrating advanced robotics in football-playing scenarios; RoboCupRescue with two challenges – Robot and Simulation focusing on autonomous robots designed for disaster response and rescue operations, RoboCup@HOME with three challenges – Open Platform, Domestic Standard Platform, and Social Standard Platform, demonstrating intelligent service robots that assist in household and caregiving tasks; RoboCupIndustrial with two challenges – RoboCup@Work, and RoboCup Logistics; and RoboCupJunior with three leagues – Soccer, OnStage and Rescue – aims to inspire youth to pursue STEM careers, and nurture Emirati youth to lead the next wave of AI and robotics innovation.

The RCAP Challenges include RCAP CoSpace Challenges, RCAP Small Size League Challenge, and Junior Humanoid Soccer. In addition, there will be RCAP Industry Sponsored League and RCAP Demonstrations.

RCAP 2025 is organized by Khalifa University with the support of the Smart and Autonomous Systems Council, as part of Abu Dhabi Autonomous Week 2025. The event is sponsored by Mubadala (Strategic Partner), Etisalat e& (Gold Sponsor), and Abu Dhabi Convention and Exhibition Bureau (Supporter), reflecting a shared commitment to advancing robotics, AI, and sustainable innovation in the UAE.

Teams will build eco-friendly robots, use recyclable materials, and apply AI to optimize resource management. The event is centered around the global themes of ‘Sustainability’, ‘Transforming Industries’, ‘Energy-Efficient Robotics’, ‘Sustainable Manufacturing’, and ‘AI-Driven Sustainable Models’.

