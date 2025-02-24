FUJAIRAH, UAE: The Philosophy House in Fujairah organised the inaugural Fujairah Winter School from February 14 to 19, 2025, exploring the theme of Intercultural Philosophy. The event took place at Philosophy House premises, in collaboration with the University of Bari Aldo Moro in Italy, and featured discussions on Intercultural Approaches in Philosophy: Scholarly and Educational Challenges.

This pioneering intellectual event received contributions from several international scholars and eminent university professors of philosophy from China, Thailand, Italy, Germany and the United Kingdom. The event also featured the participation of philosophy students from various countries, including the United Arab Emirates, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, China, Thailand, Italy, Germany, and the United Kingdom, showcasing the diverse backgrounds of postgraduate and undergraduate students.

The sessions included keynote lectures followed by intensive discussion workshops. This initiative will continue with a series of winter schools, establishing Philosophy House in Fujairah as an international hub for teaching the latest philosophical curricula. In addition, Philosophy House will play a vital role in academic research and publication while contributing to the community through the production of knowledge.

Ahmed Al Samahi, Manager, Philosophy House, said: “The Fujairah Winter School is the result of dedicated efforts and ongoing collaboration with the International Federation of Philosophical Societies (FISP), particularly the World Congress of Philosophy. We selected Intercultural Philosophy as the theme for the Fujairah Winter School because philosophy, with its critical dimension, enhances dialogue between civilisations, fosters intellectual exchange and promotes openness to different perspectives. Moreover, philosophy is a universal language that unites rather than divides. One of the most important objectives of Philosophy House is to cultivate sustainable critical thinking, which requires openness to diverse perspectives, respect for cultural specificities and engagement in constructive dialogue with others.”