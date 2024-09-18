Dubai, UAE – Recognising the increasingly complex world of corporate taxation, the Federal Tax Authority (FTA) convened its Annual Forum for Certified Tax Agents, underscoring the vital role these professionals play in ensuring compliance and shaping a transparent tax environment.

Held on 18 September at Zayed University’s Convention Centre, the forum brought together over 180 certified agents and key FTA officials for a day of insightful discussions and knowledge sharing.

In her opening address, Zahra Al-Dahmani, Director of the Taxpayer Services Department at the FTA, emphasised the importance of continuous professional development for tax agents. "The landscape of corporate taxation is dynamic and constantly evolving. To truly serve businesses and contribute to a healthy tax ecosystem, the FTA is committed to supporting tax agents through continuous learning and engagement to keep them ahead of the curve." The forum served as a testament to this commitment, providing attendees with a comprehensive understanding of current corporate tax regulations and best practices.

Experts from the FTA delved into the general principles of corporate taxation in the UAE, outlining the requirements and obligations applicable to corporations and businesses. Recognising the unique considerations for businesses operating in free zones, the forum provided detailed insights into the Free Zone Corporate Tax regime. Furthermore, attendees gained valuable guidance on the documentation and processes required for corporate tax registration and the various support mechanisms the FTA provides to ensure a seamless registration through the EmaraTax digital platform.

Beyond technical expertise, the FTA emphasised the importance of ethical conduct and professional standards. The forum underscored the benefits of tax agent certification, highlighting how it elevates the profession and instils trust within the business community. By embracing ethical guidelines and best practices, tax agents contribute to a culture of transparency and accountability, ultimately strengthening the UAE's tax system.

The FTA reiterated its commitment to fostering strong partnerships with tax agents, recognising them as key allies in building a more compliant and efficient tax environment. The forum concluded with an interactive Q&A session, providing a valuable platform for tax agents to engage directly with FTA officials, address their concerns, and share experiences. This commitment to open communication underscores the FTA's dedication to working collaboratively with tax professionals to navigate the evolving landscape of corporate taxation.

About FTA:

The Federal Tax Authority was established by Federal Decree-Law No. (13) of 2016 to help diversify the national economy and increase non-oil revenues in the UAE through the management and collection of federal taxes based on international best practices and standards, as well as to provide all means of support to enable taxpayers to comply with the tax laws and procedures. Since its inception in 2017, the FTA has been committed to cooperate with the competent authorities to establish a comprehensive and balanced system to make the UAE one of the first countries in the world to implement a fully electronic tax system that encourages voluntary compliance, with simple procedures based on the highest standards of transparency and accuracy – beginning from registration, to the submission of tax returns, to the payment of due taxes through the Authority’s website: www.tax.gov.ae