Activations to entertain visitors include Supercar Avenue, Watersports Demos, Kids Area, Nikki Beach Yacht Club, and more

Dubai, UAE – The 2025 edition of Dubai International Boat Show (DIBS), the global luxury yacht and lifestyle show has grown beyond its roots as a yachting and marine event. The five-day show is established as a yearly occasion for visitors to get close to the water, better understand the industry, and experience a range of rare opportunities.

Now in its 31st year, DIBS is running at Dubai Harbour with a series of global and regional launches being announced each day in addition to a range of activities for families and friends to enjoy a maritime themed weekend.

From a Dive Pool complete with visits from a real-life mermaid to a Supercar Avenue stacked with limited edition sports cars, to food trucks offering an array of international food and an ocean-themed kids’ area, there is fun for all ages to enjoy until the final day of the show on Sunday, 23 February.

Below is a round-up of activities lined up for visitors over the weekend:

Superyacht Avenue

Last chance to catch the impressive collection of the latest in luxury yachts from across the globe. Leading shipyards, yacht curators, brokers and distributors will present the latest collection from brands such as Ocean 360, Ferretti, San Lorenzo, Princess Yachts, Cranchi, and Sunreef, which include 67 international and regional launches of stunning crafts, providing visitors the chance to catch an exclusive glimpse into the world of luxury yachting

Dive Pool

For 2025, the Dive Pool returns, featuring live demonstrations of the latest diving technology and offering kids the opportunity to meet a ‘real-life’ mermaid. Professionals and enthusiasts from the diving community are showcasing the latest in dive technology in the pool, allowing visitors to see the products in action. You can view the full Dive Pool schedule on the official DIBS website.

Watersports & Activities

For thrill-seekers, daily watersport shows are delivering an adrenaline-inducing experience, featuring live demonstrations of jet skiing, kite surfing, and flyboarding. These shows highlight the skill and precision required to perform at this level. The lineup is sure to draw a crowd, all eager to witness some fun in the sun! Elsewhere, those looking for a catch can be sure to head down to the UAE Fishing Championship organised by the Dubai International Marine Club (DIMC). To see the schedule, visit the DIBS website.

Supercar Avenue

Much like Superyacht Avenue, the Supercar Avenue gives visitors a thrilling look at a rare selection of exclusive vehicles. On display from car club Group 63 are a Koenigsegg Regera – in which there has only been 80 units ever produced, a Pagani Huayra which is equipped with a V12 Bi-Turbo engine, a Bugatti Chiron, a Lamborghini Countach, Ferrari LaFerrari – the first fully hybrid car produced by the motor giants , and a McLaren Speedtail (which just happens to be the fastest car McLaren has ever produced), all of which have an impressive total value of 360 million AED (98 million USD). Take photos, ask questions of the owners, explore them from the outside and – if you’re lucky – have a snoop inside too.

Food Trucks

For those hungry for a bite or people looking to settle those cravings, parked up at the show is an array of food trucks from popular restaurants across the city. The foodie favourite taco truck from The Maine – Oyster Bar & Grill; local shawarma joint, Shawarma Station; freshly made burgers at Pickl; gourmet deli 1762; authentic Italian Mamma Italia; as well as Pita & Co, House of Pops, Amazon Boost, Haagen Dazs, and more.

Nikki Beach Yacht Club

Music, dining, and entertainment blends seamlessly at Nikki Beach Yacht Club, popping up with a selection of delicious bites and refreshing drinks, soundtracked by the beach club’s resident DJ, as visitors take in the panoramic views of Superyacht Avenue and the wider Dubai Harbour.

Kids’ Area

A designated kids’ area will offer nautical-themed activities for young visitors such as arts and crafts, slime making, face painting, a treasure hunt, bubble show and more to keep your children entertained throughout the event. Under 12s can enter the show free of charge so long as they are accompanied by a ticket-holding adult, so if you’re on the hunt for things to keep your little ones entertained this weekend, there is plenty of excitement happening at DIBS 2025.

From sailing fanatics to families looking for weekend fun, or those with an appetite for marine-related activities, Dubai International Boat Show 2025 has it all. To purchase tickets, visit the website here.

About Dubai International Boat Show

Dubai International Boat Show, the most trusted and established marine industry exhibition in the Middle East, is a showcase of yachts and boats from both local and international shipyards, together with the latest innovations in marine equipment and accessories. The multi-award-winning show showcases the latest yachts, boats, equipment, and associated services in the Middle East. Exhibitors include both local and international boat manufacturers, as well as the latest innovations in marine equipment and supplies. www.boatshowdubai.com

DWTC

A global business facilitator since 1979, Dubai World Trade Centre (DWTC) is home to region’s leading purpose-built convention and exhibition centre. DWTC provides a platform for connecting people, products, innovation and ideas from around the world through a dynamic calendar of international trade exhibitions and its own roster of sector leading mega events. As a designated free zone, complemented by award-winning commercial real estate, DWTC plays an integral role in Dubai and the region’s growth story with an estimated total economic output of AED 200 Billion, attracting over 30 Million business visitors to Dubai over the past four decades.