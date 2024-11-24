His Excellency Khalfan Belhoul, CEO of the Dubai Future Foundation said: “Today we are activating the most important function for our future: human connection. We see the importance of human connection and human connectivity. Keep on investing in this. Without this, we lose our soul.”

Dr. Marwan Al Mulla, CEO of the Health Regulation Sector at Dubai Health Authority, emphasized Dubai's position as a hub for innovation: “Sustainable healthcare is not just an ethical imperative but a key priority to attract conscious consumers.”

Hoor Al Khaja, Senior Vice President of International Operations at the Dubai Department of Economy and Tourism said: “If you want to be one of the best cities you need an ecosystem where health and tourism are integral. Beyond worldclass infrastructure, Dubai is unique because of a unified vision and synergy between the private and public sector, where there is extreme support, which makes things easy.”

Dubai: Forbes Middle East’s first Medical Tourism and Wellness Summit, powered by American Hospital, has officially commenced in Dubai, bringing together health, travel, and fitness experts, industry leaders, and innovators to explore the latest trends and challenges in medical tourism and wellness.

The first day welcomed distinguished attendees, including H.E. Khalfan Belhoul, CEO of the Dubai Future Foundation, Dr. Marwan Al Mulla, CEO of the Health Regulation Sector at Dubai Health Authority; Hoor Al Khaja, Senior Vice President of International Operations at the Dubai Department of Economy and Tourism; H.E. Hessa Bint Essa Buhumaid, Director General of the Community Development Authority of the Government of Dubai and Member of the Executive Council of the Emirate of Dubai; H.E. Dr Farida Al Hosani, Chair of the WHO PIP Advisory Group and Adjunct Associate; and Sherif Beshara, Group CEO of the Mohamed & Obaid Almulla Group and American Hospital Dubai. Other notable participants included Dr Marwan Al Kaabi, CEO of Sheikh Shakhbout Medical City; and Dr Mohaymen Abdelghany, CEO of Fakeeh University Hospital.

The summit began with yoga, meditation, and stretching sessions, energizing attendees for the day ahead, which was packed with discussions on key topics such as mental health, nutrition, and the transformative role of wellness tourism in reshaping global travel experiences. Panels explored Dubai’s efforts in positioning itself as a global leader in wellness tourism, emphasizing the integration of world-class healthcare with luxury travel experiences, holistic health approaches, and the critical importance of wellness as part of organizational success. Discussions also highlighted the collaboration between the public and private sectors as a key driver in attracting international patients.

A spotlight on preventive medicine and long-term health featured prominently, with the Doctors’ Corner stage highlighting how lifestyle choices significantly impact overall well-being. Experts shared insights on the latest advancements in digital dentistry, breast care, and robotic surgery while underscoring the need for improved healthcare accessibility. The summit also introduced the Serene stage, a platform that blended sound and technology to offer personalized health solutions, while panels addressed the importance of sustainable partnerships and the future of medical tourism to promote healthier communities. Mental health emerged as a key theme, with calls for integrated approaches that combine physical and psychological wellness.

“The success of this inaugural summit lies in the power of collaboration,” said Khuloud Al Omian, CEO and Editor-in-Chief of Forbes Middle East. “By uniting leaders across industries, we are not just addressing challenges in medical tourism and wellness but shaping a future where health and wellbeing are prioritized for all.”

“Dubai’s transformation into a premier medical tourism destination is driven by a shared vision between public and private sectors,” said Sherif Beshara, Group CEO of the Mohamed & Obaid Almulla Group and American Hospital Dubai. “At American Hospital, we are proud to play a vital role in promoting wellness and delivering patient-centric healthcare services that meet the highest international standards. This summit is an important platform to highlight how Dubai is redefining wellness-focused travel and healthcare excellence to attract patients from across the globe.”

Adventure seekers and wellness enthusiasts embraced the Dubai Fitness Challenge through a variety of energizing activities. In the Wellness Area, participants engaged in cycling and boxing sessions, while calming practices such as sunset hatha yoga and inner child healing workshops promoted holistic well-being.

The Healing Hub featured experiences such as a tea meditation talk and bio-resonance alignment by S Pujah Life Balance Studio. Creative activities included pot painting with Nada Sketches and latte art, while an interactive hand-pan circle by Dubai Hand Pan provided soothing, melodic entertainment. The day also celebrated community and empowerment through workshops like Women Empowerment by Aurora 50 and the rhythmic beats of Dubai Drums, creating an inspiring and immersive wellness experience.

Forbes Middle East is proud to collaborate with key partners to bring this event to life, including presenting partner, American Hospital; strategic partners, the Department of Economy & Tourism, Emirates Health Services, and Dubai Health Authority; event partner, Ground Jam; wellness partner, Holistified; gift partners, Freakin Healthy, Maison Etherique, Elluna, Wellbeings Holistic Healing, No More Bottles, Barriya, Touch of Oud, ALAM Health & Beauty, Opulence, Daima, Imunika, The Body Shop, Siyate, and Humanity Code; food partners, Healthy Patisserie, House of Pops, Seamoss, Stree F&B, Solaris Tea, Barakat Group, Switch Foods, and Naughty Pizza; activity partner Dubai Drums; AI innovation partner, Business Bay; fitness partners, Dubai Fitness Challenge and Champs Sports Club; furniture partner, Fern Event Rentals; production and event partner, Buildup; flower partner, Flower District; and media partner, Dubai Media.

