Riyadh, Saudi Arabia: The highly-anticipated Forbes Middle East Women’s Summit 2023 has officially kicked off its first day of expert programming on May 22, 2023. Purpose-driven discussions on equality, entrepreneurship, empowerment, and beyond are inspiring audiences to strategically find solutions that invest in the future of women in the Middle East.

As the summit unfolds over three exhilarating days, attendees will be immersed in an oasis of inspiration with captivating short-fire sessions that ignite the imagination and invigorate the spirit. From networking opportunities with trailblazing industry titans across all sectors to thought-provoking discussions, this is where innovation meets ambition.

This morning, renowned entrepreneurs, investors, artists, business owners, and famous personalities began their day with an invigorating mindful meditation experience led by experts from JOALI. The serene atmosphere then transformed into an enchanting stage as the acclaimed Saudi Opera singer and vocal coach, Sawsan Albahiti, graced the audience with a mesmerizing musical performance that echoed empowerment and determination.

This was followed by inspiring welcome speeches from H.H. Princess Noura Bint Faisal Al Saud, the esteemed chair of the Women’s Summit, and Khuloud Al Omian, the visionary Editor-in-Chief and CEO of Forbes Middle East.

H.H. Princess Noura Bint Faisal Al Saud, Founder of Saudi Fashion Week, spoke about her journey in the industry and the importance of alignment and cooperation. “Our common aim is to get to know each other better in order to seek alignments and maybe work together for common goals,” she said. “As the kingdom’s ambitions drive us all forward to 2030 and beyond, I invite you all to join me in forging a path where we are crafting culture and sharing stories.”

“I believe that the story we are creating here is about sharing our knowledge, passion, love, care, ideas, solutions, and more,” said Khuloud Al Omian. “Our goal is to make our lives, your lives, and the lives of future generations better.”

Expert programming began with the invincible Olympic swimmer Yusra Mardini as she revealed how she navigated life’s curveballs to pursue her dreams and succeed at the highest level. Anas Bukhash, the founder of Bukhash Brothers Co., also shared invaluable insights to cultivate work-life fulfillment in our daily lives. Industry titans Lujaina Mohsin Darwish, Chairperson of ITICS at Mohsin Haider Darwish, and Sahar Hamad Al Marzouki, Director and Owner of Al Faris International School, discussed the core values that drive growth and innovation in family businesses, the role of women within these legacies.

“It is a true honor to be participating in such an important event,” says Sahar Hamad Al Marzouki, Director and Owner of the Al Faris International School. “The role of summits like this in inspiring the next generation of female leaders is immense. I look forward to meeting like-minded women and discussing how we can work together to continue moving forward in our determination to ensure that women are given equal opportunities and meet or even surpass their goals and dreams for their futures.”

The day will witness many other industry luminaries come together to ignite transformative conversations. An all-star lineup of speakers includes: Shaista Asif, Group COO at PureHealth; Saeeda Jaffar, GM for the GCC at Visa; Wesley Pabis, founder of Augmento.com; Moon Baz, Creator Partnerships Lead, Africa, Middle East, and Turkey at Meta; and Agnes Lim, Vice President of EEMEA area at Allergan Aesthetics, an AbbVie company.

The three-day summit launched with great fanfare yesterday, setting the stage for an extraordinary journey of empowerment and collaboration. As the official hosting partner, The Diriyah Company curated an unforgettable evening, starting with a picturesque sunset reception and an exclusive guided tour at the Al-Turaif UNESCO World Heritage Site. The evening culminated in an exclusive dinner held in front of the ancient Salwa Palace, where speakers and partners converged against the setting sun.

Forbes Middle East is working with a number of distinguished partners to deliver this ground-breaking event, including: hosting partner The Diriyah Company; educational partner the Al Faris International School; travel partner ITL World; retail partner Apparel Group; media partners Shahid and NABD; event partners Allergan Aesthetics, Cenomi Centers, Damac, Jamjoom Pharma, Küsnacht Practice, UN Women, and Vi Markets; and gift partners Fairmont Riyadh, Banyan Tree AlUla, Fairmont Doha, Kayali, Huda Beauty, St Regis Saadiyat Island Abu Dhabi, Alila Hotels, Ritz Carlton Istanbul, JOALI, and MERIT.

