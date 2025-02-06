The leading food tech company in the MENA region, Foodics, is set to officially participate as an exhibitor at World of Coffee Dubai 2025, a premier event for professionals and entrepreneurs in the booming coffee industry. With the fourth edition of the event taking place between February 10th to 12th 2025 at Dubai World Trade Centre, Foodics will showcase its various tech solutions that are designed to empower cafés and local coffee shops to ensure seamless operations.

With the specialty coffee market rapidly growing, there is an increasing demand for smart technology solutions that help independent cafés and local coffee establishments keep up with customer expectations, optimize service and streamline daily operations. As part of Foodics’ ongoing expansion and growth across the UAE, participating in World of Coffee Dubai aligns with the company’s commitment to supporting the evolving F&B landscape with innovative tech solutions.

World of Coffee Dubai is a premier coffee trade show for exhibitors and visitors from the Middle East and beyond. Designed to connect coffee producers, manufacturers, retailers, traders and the broader industry, World of Coffee Dubai is tailored for the UAE’s coffee businesses and those who wish to break into the Middle East’s emerging coffee industry.

The renowned event brings together popular show features such as the Roaster Village, Brew Bar, Cupping Room, UAE National Championships, SCA Community Lounge, Best New Product Competition & Display, Lectures and much more, all in a jam-packed trade show floor where buyers and sellers in the industry can reconnect and establish new business relationships.

As a pioneer in the F&B tech space, Foodics continues to revolutionize the industry by providing cutting-edge technology that helps cafés streamline their internal operations and boost sales. From advanced point of sale (POS) systems to inventory management tools, Foodics enables entrepreneurs to focus on crafting exceptional experiences for customers while optimizing their business performance.

The leading food tech company offers a comprehensive product suite that seamlessly covers all aspects of a restaurant or café management, from front of house to back of house. Some key products provided by the brand to support cafés in managing their operations seamlessly include the Foodics Cashier and Sub-Cashier App to streamline orders and reservations during peak hours, Foodics Pay – a fast and secure payment system that simplifies transactions and speeds up payments and the Customer Display Screen – an efficient Foodics tool that reduces errors by displaying customers’ order details.

Additionally, Foodics works with a selection of mobile coffee-ordering apps to allow seamless integration into the tech brand’s POS system, allowing coffee shops to effortlessly sync their menus with the mobile ordering app and manage customer orders directly through the Foodics Cashier App.

At World of Coffee Dubai 2025, Foodics will demonstrate how its tech-driven solutions empower local coffee businesses in the region by enhancing efficiency, improving order accuracy, simplifying operations, bringing a smooth experience for customers, and driving profitability. With its commitment to digital transformation in the F&B space, Foodics continues to support the coffee community with tailored tech solutions that help businesses thrive in a competitive market.

To discover more about Foodics, please visit https://www.foodics.com/