Geneva, Switzerland: As part of the Friends of Cancer Patients (FOCP) participation in the recently concluded World Cancer Congress, held from 17-19 September in Geneva, Switzerland, the UAE-based organisation, dedicated to supporting cancer patients and their families, presented three impactful abstracts to the Union for International Cancer Control (UICC), showcasing the non-profit’s significant contributions in raising cancer awareness, advocating for early detection, and providing financial and emotional support to patients, while highlighting its strategic efforts in community engagement and sustainable fundraising.

The FOCP delegation at the event was led by Aisha Al Mulla, Director of FOCP; Rashid Al Ameeri, Head of Corporate Communications, who presented the abstract “Zakat and Fundraising for Cancer Patient Care”; Badr Qasem Al Jaaidi, Program manager, who presented the abstract “Community Fundraising for 24 Hours - Relay for Life Walkathon”; and Jamila Ibrahim, Pink Caravan Mobile Clinic Executive, who presented the abstract: “A touching success story: The Pink Caravan’s fundraising efforts”.

Zakat Campaign

During the Congress, the first abstract presented FOCP’s Zakat campaign, launched annually during Ramadan. The initiative provides treatment and medical care for cancer patients, including surgeries, bone marrow transplants, laboratory tests, consultations, and medications. The campaign also delivered over 400 food boxes in collaboration with the Esaad Center and UAE Food Bank, further reinforcing FOCP's comprehensive support for patients in need.

Since its launch in 2013, the Zakat campaign has raised approximately AED 21.8 million, supporting 2,190 cancer patients. Last year alone, it raised AED 4.7 million.

Relay for Life

The second abstract detailed FOCP’s successful experience with the global "Relay for Life" initiative, which has been held in Sharjah since 2017. To date, the event has attracted more than 9,000 participants and raised over AED 6 million to support cancer patients, with assistance from over 1,000 volunteers. Participants take turns walking on a track while other teams sell handmade products, with proceeds going to patient care. Sponsors and partners donate for every participant step, tracked via the Relay for Life mobile app.

One key takeaway from the initiative is establishing sustainable fundraising methods, irrespective of global economic challenges. The human capital aspect remains the most sustainable fundraising model, underscoring the importance of empowering and educating communities for long-term success.

Pink Caravan

The final abstract outlined the results and social impact of the Pink Caravan initiative, part of the Pink October campaign. The medical team’s outreach during the campaign included 3,679 free screenings and the distribution of 175 vouchers for ultrasounds and 543 for mammograms. The initiative also engaged various social groups through hundreds of awareness events across the UAE, offering free breast cancer screenings, organising Corporate Wellness Day at institutions, and delivering awareness lectures.

The Pink Caravan was supported by 193 volunteers, contributing 1,530 volunteer hours, alongside 8,060 hours from the medical team. In 2023, the initiative raised AED 2.6 million through 411 events across the UAE, positively impacting patients, their families, and the broader community.

Global collaborations and partnerships

During the conference, FOCP engaged in strategic discussions with the American Cancer Society, the Global Relay for Life team, and international organisations working in cancer care. The meetings focused on future partnerships, strategies for cancer prevention, collaboration in research, early detection, advancements in diagnostic medicine, addressed ways to reduce disparities in patient care, improve treatment outcomes, and enhance survival rates. FOCP representatives also participated in workshops throughout the conference.

Humanitarian vision for a noble cause

Reflecting on the event, Aisha Al Mulla, Director of FOCP, reaffirmed that the organisation’s participation in the World Cancer Congress was a testament to its ongoing humanitarian mission, inspired by the vision of Her Highness Sheikha Jawaher bint Mohammed Al Qasimi, Wife of the Ruler of Sharjah, Founder, and Patron of FOCP, who believes that supporting cancer patients and their families is a noble cause that requires global engagement, whether through donations or active involvement in cancer-related initiatives.

Al Mulla added: "The conference provided a crucial platform to share our expertise and broaden the global impact of our initiatives. It strengthens strategic partnerships with international organisations, drives innovation and sustainability in cancer patient support, and ensures we stay at the forefront of advancements in cancer research, prevention, and treatment, as well as global strategies for cancer control.”

First held in Madrid in 1933, the World Cancer Congress seeks to enhance participants’ national, regional, and global impact through a multidisciplinary programme showcasing the latest practices and strategies for cancer prevention, diagnosis, and treatment. The conference, an initiative of the UICC, aims to unify and support efforts to reduce the global cancer burden, address disparities in care, and ensure that cancer prevention remains a priority on the global health and development agenda.