Sharjah: Friends of Cancer Patients (FOCP) orchestrated a heartwarming visit to 25 children undergoing cancer treatment at Mediclinic Hospital Dubai, led by Emirati astronauts Nora AlMatrooshi and Mohammad AlMulla from the Mohammed Bin Rashid Space Centre (MBRSC). The visit was also attended by Aisha Al Mulla, Director of FOCP, Johan Snygg, Medical Director of Mediclinic Hospital Dubai, and several dedicated physicians overseeing the children’s treatment programmes.

The visit came under moral and psychological support programmes, in line with FOCP’s firm belief in the pivotal role it plays in supporting cancer patients. The visit sought to provide the children with emotional support and enable them to explore space and gain insights into the journeys of astronauts. Moreover, the kids were encouraged to express their ideas, feelings, and dreams. Furthermore, their questions and inquiries about outer space were answered, as they engaged with the two Emirati astronauts and listened to their inspiring experiences.

Earth and space: Two intertwined worlds

Nora AlMatrooshi, the first Emirati female astronaut, educated the kids on the ascent to outer space using rockets that carry spaceships from Earth's surface. AlMatrooshi also discussed space missions, the International Space Station and its systems, how to stay on the station for long periods, communication with ground stations, and robot control.

For his part, Mohammad AlMulla shared his experience, starting with his selection in the second batch of MBRSC’s UAE Astronaut Programme, to graduating from NASA’s Astronaut Candidate Class and the extensive training he underwent in the USA as part of it. He answered the children’s questions about spacesuits as well as helmets and special garments that protect astronauts from changes in atmospheric pressure.

Children with cancer have dreams too

The kids interacted with the astronauts and expressed their wishes and dreams. Some of them wished to float in space, and some girls expressed their dreams to live on the moon or pick up some stars and hide them under their pillows. At the end of the unique, vibrant visit, full of positivity and hope, FOCP and MBRSC distributed a wide selection of gifts and games to the participants to encourage them and boost their morale throughout the treatment journey to defeat cancer.