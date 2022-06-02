Dubai – Following the successful participation of the Netherlands in Expo 2020 Dubai, the nation continues its sustainability journey. This time, the city of Almere in the Netherlands is the stage for the seventh edition of the international horticulture exhibition - Floriade Expo 2022 held between April 14th to Oct 9th, 2022. The Floriade is organized only once every ten years and the main theme of this edition is ‘Growing Green Cities’.

With sixty hectares (148 acres) of land, forty inspiring country presentations, a spectacular greenhouse complex, and a cable car across the park, the Floriade Expo is considered one of the world’s major horticultural shows that is organized once in every decade.

During the exhibition, over 400 national and international horticulturalists showcase innovative solutions for converting cities into lush green environments and making them more sustainable. New green technologies for food, energy and health will be studied and tested at this living laboratory. Visitors will be touched by what they see, smell and taste. Inspiring gardens, conferences, workshops and exhibitions are rounded out by impressive attractions, surprising tasting sessions, art and culture.

Green cities, happy cities

Studies show that greener cities are happier cities. Parks, community gardens, trees lining the streets and private backyards all contribute to a healthier living and working environment. Green spaces reduce stress, increase happiness, boost creativity, vitality and bring people closer together. And at the same time, greener cities also improve biodiversity, air quality, water management and help mitigate the effects of climate change. A single tree can trap the fine particles equivalent of 5,500 car kilometers. All the more reason to have additional green in cities.

‘Growing Green Cities’

Floriade’s theme ‘Growing Green Cities’ presents the creative, green, sustainable solutions required to make this a reality. This theme is more important than ever. By 2050, around 68% of the global population will live in cities on a mere 2% of the earth’s surface area. Together with the participants and sponsors, the aim is to inspire visitors to live greener and lead healthier lifestyles. The park consists of permanent elements and expo-specific ones. All contribute to Floriade’s four sub-themes: Greening the City, Feeding the City, Healthying the City and Energizing the City. The site is full of energy and action.

UAE Pavilion – setting an example

One of the prominent participants is the UAE, with the theme 'Salt Water Cities: Where land meets the sea'. The pavilion exhibits how the UAE has been resilient and overcome the challenging environment of desert and sea to grow into sustainable and thriving communities.

Her Excellency Mariam bint Mohammed Almheiri, Minister of Climate Change and the Environment, emphasized the importance of UAE’s participation and commitment to conserve biodiversity at the Floriade. Featuring interactive sculptures and immersive installations, the UAE pavilion is a living lab encouraging visitors to learn about the abundance of salt-loving plants that thrive in the country’s challenging arid climate.

Between 12th–17th June, a trade delegation of 25 Emirati organizations will visit the Floriade and GreenTech Amsterdam event. Her Excellency Mariam will also join the delegation between 13th - 15th June and is a keynote speaker at the GreenTech Amsterdam. Under her leadership, the focus of this delegation will be to experience and explore pioneering sustainable green solutions.

GreenTech Amsterdam – connecting horticulture professionals across the globe

GreenTech Amsterdam is the number one horticulture technology platform in the Netherlands, where industry professionals from all over the world come together to connect, network, share knowledge and explore business opportunities involved in horticulture technology. GreenTech Amsterdam will be held from 14th – 16th June 2022 in RAI Amsterdam. During the event, professionals will experience horticulture solutions first-hand, join inspiring knowledge sessions, learn about cutting edge topics and have an in-depth look at future technologies. The event is also a resourceful platform to get a complete overview of the market and business opportunities in the horticulture sector for making informed investment decisions. Visitors can register for free before 6th June , 2022 and find out more about the programme on www.greentech.nl

Future urban districts

Floriade Expo 2022 provides Almere with much more than a unique, international event. After the Expo, Floriade site will be redeveloped into Hortus: a green, healthy urban district for the future. Its grounds will be a meeting place for food producers and manufacturers, retailers, students and researchers working on innovative plans for sustainable future food systems.

-Ends-

About the Floriade Expo 2022

Floriade is the international horticultural show that is organized in the Netherlands every ten years since 1960, an imposing event in a different location every time. After Amsterdam, Rotterdam, The Hague, Zoetermeer, and Venlo, it is now Almere’s privilege to provide the green backdrop and welcome visitors from around the world. Floriade Almere 2022 B.V. organizes the international horticulture exhibition Floriade Expo 2022 in collaboration with national and international co-organizers, partners, participants and stakeholders.

For more information, visit: Floriade Expo 2022 - The International horticulture exhibition

About Greentech Amsterdam

GreenTech is the global meeting place for all professionals involved in horticulture technology. GreenTech focuses on the early stages of the horticulture chain and production issues relevant to growers. From artificial intelligence, to robotics, 3D crop modeling and adaptive greenhouse design, this year’s GreenTech Amsterdam is set to be bigger than ever.

For more information, visit : GreenTech Amsterdam | Home

For media enquiries, please contact:

Shabana Unni | Communications Manager

Consulate General of the Kingdom of the Netherlands

shabana.unni@minbuza.nl