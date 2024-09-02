Olympic Silver Medallist Tommy Fleetwood will bid for further success on the 2024 Race to Dubai when he tees it up at the Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship at Yas Links, from November 7-10.

He will be joined in Abu Dhabi by Major Champions and former World Number Ones Adam Scott and Justin Rose, who have also qualified for the penultimate event of the 2024 season.

The fourth Rolex Series event of the season, the Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship assumes a new position on the Tour’s Global Schedule as part of the season-ending ‘DP World Tour Play-Offs’ and fans are able to register for free tickets to all four days of action here.

Dubai resident Fleetwood is no stranger to success in the United Arab Emirates having claimed three of his seven DP World Tour victories to date in the country. A two-time winner of the Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship in 2017 and 2018, he also won the season-long Race to Dubai in 2017 and earlier this year took the title at the inaugural Dubai Invitational.

Last month Fleetwood claimed the Silver Medal for Great Britain at the Paris Olympics, sharing the podium with World Number One Scottie Scheffler and Major winner Hideki Matsuyama at Le Golf National, the same venue where he made his Ryder Cup debut in 2018.

“I’m very proud to be a two-time winner of the Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship,” said the Ryder Cup star. “It’s an iconic trophy and an iconic tournament in this part of the world. It’s really exciting that we now have these two events back-to-back at the end of the season, and it’ll be nice to finish the season so close to home now that I’m based in the UAE.”

Forming part of the new DP World Tour Play-Offs, the Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship will welcome the top 70 available players from the Race to Dubai Rankings in Partnership with Rolex at the conclusion of the Genesis Korea Championship. The Top 50 players on the rankings at the end of the week will then advance to the season-ending DP World Tour Championship in Dubai.

Scott, who moved up to second on the Race to Dubai Rankings in Partnership with Rolex after his runner-up finish at the Genesis Scottish Open in July, is seeking a career-high finish on the season-long standings, with his best result being seventh in 2002.

The former World Number One and 2013 Masters Champion is in excellent form, also finishing runner-up at the PGA TOUR’s BMW Championship two weeks ago, and is set to make his 11th appearance for the International side at the President’s Cup later this month.

The Australian has had a run of strong performances in the UAE in recent years, recording four consecutive top ten finishes in his most recent starts in the country.

“The UAE is always a place I’ve enjoyed playing golf in and I’m excited to compete in this year’s Play-Offs,” said Scott. “I’ve had some good performances there over the last few seasons and I’d love to finish the season strong in Abu Dhabi and Dubai.”

Rose, who recorded his best finish in a Major Championship in six years with a runner-up result at The 152nd Open last month, will be making his first appearance at the Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship since 2021.

The Gold Medal winner at the 2016 Rio Olympics was runner-up on his first appearance in 2013 and he is hoping to capture an elusive title in the United Arab Emirates.

The Englishman was recently named Captain of the Great Britain & Ireland side for the 2025 Team Cup in Abu Dhabi in January, with his squad being finalised at the conclusion of this year’s Race to Dubai.

“I’m looking forward to finishing my season in the UAE,” said Rose, who won the 2013 U.S. Open. “The Play-Offs will certainly add an exciting new dynamic to the end of the year and I’m excited to compete in Abu Dhabi again.

“I’ve been fortunate to have achieved a lot in my career, but a win in the United Arab Emirates has escaped me thus far. I’d love nothing more than to change that this year and finish the season on a high note, before returning to Abu Dhabi for the Team Cup in January.”

Fans seeking to upgrade their experience can choose from a range of Premium Experience options, with The Championship Chalet offering an exclusive balcony overlooking the 18th green. The Ticket+ option gives fans exclusive access to a bar overlooking the ninth green, as well as priority parking and shared seating.

To view all ticket options for the 2024 Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship, click here.

-Ends-

EUROPEAN TOUR GROUP COMMUNICATIONS

Wentworth Drive | Virginia Water | Surrey | GU25 4LX | UNITED KINGDOM

Email: Comms@europeantourgroup.com

DUNE | 23

Laura McKenzie

laura.mckenzie@dune23.me

About the DP World Tour

The DP World Tour is the main men’s professional golf Tour of the European Tour group.

Our 2024 global schedule features a minimum of 44 tournaments in 24 different countries across three distinct phases of the season: five ‘Global Swings’ from November 2023 to August 2024; the ‘Back 9’ from September 2024 to October 2024; and the ‘DP World Tour Play-Offs’, comprising two consecutive Rolex Series events in November 2024.

Overall, the 2024 season features five Rolex Series events – the premium category of events on the DP World Tour - and four Major Championships, all of which count towards the Race to Dubai Rankings in partnership with Rolex, the Tour’s season-long competition which concludes at the DP World Tour Championship, Dubai.

DP World, the leading provider of global smart end-to-end supply chain and logistics solutions, has been the title partner of the DP World Tour since the start of the 2022 season, the Tour’s 50th season following its formation in 1972.

About the Rolex Series

The Rolex Series is the premium category of events on the DP World Tour, comprising five tournaments in 2024, staged in a variety of world-class golfing locations around the globe, each with a minimum prize fund of US$9 million.

Showcasing innovation, enriched media, content and broadcast coverage, and a superior event experience for both fans and for the world’s top players, the list of Rolex Series Champions includes some of golf’s most distinguished names.

The Rolex Series was launched in 2017, coinciding with the 20th anniversary of Rolex’s enduring partnership with the European Tour group.

In 2024, the Rolex Series comprises; the Hero Dubai Desert Classic (January 18-21), the Genesis Scottish Open (July 11-14) the BMW PGA Championship (September 19-22), the Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship (November 7-10) and the DP World Tour Championship (November 14-17). The latter two events comprise the DP World Tour Play-Offs and feature the leading 70 and 50 players from the Race to Dubai respectively.

About Abu Dhabi Sports Council

Abu Dhabi Sports Council (ADSC) was established in 2006 by His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the president of United Arab Emirates.

ADSC is aligned to the emirate’s leadership vision to develop sport and youth activities. The Council promotes an effective, emirate-wide sports calendar that stimulates the desire to participate in quality sports among all Abu Dhabi residents and helps the talented and motivated reach their sporting potential.

ADSC believes that global and community sporting events provide many positive opportunities, most notably the encouragement of all segments and groups of society to practice sports activities.

Vision - Abu Dhabi: An international capital for sport practicing, competitiveness, & international events.

Mission - To establish an environment that contributes towards promoting the importance of sport practicing and sport programs for all segments of the community, and to implement the best and latest international systems that promote competing at local, regional, and international levels.

A global destination for sport - Abu Dhabi Sports Council supports the organisation and hosting of many international sporting events in Abu Dhabi.

About HSBC

HSBC Holdings plc

HSBC Holdings plc, the parent company of HSBC, is headquartered in London. HSBC serves customers worldwide from offices in 60 countries and territories. With assets of US$2,975bn at 30 June 2024, HSBC is one of the world’s largest banking and financial services organisations.

About HSBC Golf Sponsorships

HSBC’s global commitment to golf encompasses all levels of the game, from grassroots to elite.

HSBC has co-title sponsored the Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship, which as a Rolex Series event is one of the biggest events on the DP World Tour. HSBC is also a Patron of The Open Championship and the AIG Women’s Open. This partnership with The R&A creates a centre of gravity to a golf portfolio that spans HSBC's key markets. In Asia, HSBC spearheaded the arrival of world-class golf events where in Singapore the HSBC Women’s World Championship in Singapore is renowned as ‘Asia’s Major’.

Underpinning these flagship events is a longer-term ambition to open up a world of opportunity through supporting through sponsorship of youth development and community initiatives. In China, the CGA-HSBC China Junior Golf Programme is a long-term structure upon which the future of Chinese golf is being built.

About Yas Island

Located on the golden shores of Abu Dhabi - just 20 minutes from downtown Abu Dhabi and 50 minutes from Dubai, Yas Island offers holidaymakers a diverse mix of leisure and entertainment experiences. From award-winning theme parks such as Ferrari World Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, Yas Waterworld Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, and Warner Bros. World™ Yas Island, Abu Dhabi to incredible attractions such as the record-breaking CLYMB™ Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, and the thrilling Yas Marina Circuit (home to the FORMULA 1 ETIHAD AIRWAYS ABU DHABI GRAND PRIX™), visitors are bound to discover a world of entertainment options all within the 25 sq. km island.

Yas Island boasts world-class shopping at Abu Dhabi’s largest mall Yas Mall, eclectic dining at Yas Marina and Yas Bay Waterfront, Abu Dhabi’s vibrant day to night attraction and award-winning golf at Yas Links golf course. The island offers a year-round line-up of spectacular musical, entertainment and family events at Etihad Arena, the Middle East’s largest indoor entertainment venue and houses ten incredible hotels, including W Abu Dhabi - Yas Island, Hilton Abu Dhabi Yas Island, and The WB™ Abu Dhabi, the world's first Warner Bros. themed hotel. The destination also features WHITE Abu Dhabi, a one-of-a-kind multi-sensory indoor venue and more than 165 dining experiences dotting the island – complementing these attractions is a range of visitor services that connect all attractions to one another. With the opening of SeaWorld® Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, the region’s first Marine Life Theme Park, Yas Island continues to add more attractions to its incredible roster.