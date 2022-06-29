The Forum will bring together prominent leaders from across the global travel and tourism landscape in Dubai from 13-15 December 2022

NEW YORK and DUBAI, United Arab Emirates: Dubai’s Department of Economy and Tourism (DET), and Skift Inc., one of the most influential media companies in global travel, will host the inaugural Skift Global Forum East in Dubai from December 13-15, 2022.

This event is the first-ever international extension of the world’s flagship travel conference: Skift Global Forum, held each September in New York City for the last decade. The conference has welcomed over 1000 global industry leaders, providing a forum to discuss the latest industry developments and emerging trends.

Skift Global Forum East will assemble top CEOs and creative leaders to explore initiatives shaping the industry post-pandemic— the intersection of technology and marketing, consumer-facing advances across user experience and design, sustainability’s ever-increasing role in the business of travel, how progressive modern economies prioritize travel as their future economic engine, and much more.

Issam Kazim, CEO, Dubai Corporation for Tourism and Commerce Marketing, commented: “In rolling out a remarkable recovery strategy, Dubai has also won global acclaim for the series of measures it has taken to further elevate its international standing as a leading hub for business, tourism and events including the hosting of the hugely successful Expo 2020. As Dubai continues to build on the successes of a robust and meticulous post pandemic recovery strategy, Skift Global Forum East will serve as a platform for collaborative dialogue, future thinking and innovation showcase to help shape a sustainable and agile future for the wider travel and tourism industry. We look forward to welcoming partners and leaders from all over the world in Dubai for what will no doubt be an incredible two days of insights and learning for us all.”

Rafat Ali, founder and CEO of Skift, said: “I am excited to expand our premier Skift Global Forum series to a part of the world at the center of global connectivity between Asia and the West, consistent with our perspective that the travel business extends beyond the boundaries of industry sectors and geographical markets.”

Skift events attract a truly global audience of top-level leaders and creatives, with attendees hailing from 116 countries – nearly half of whom are executives, founders, or directors. Past speakers include dozens of CEOs at the world’s leading travel companies — hotel brands such as Marriott and Accor, online travel companies from Booking to Expedia, and industry disruptors including Airbnb and Uber, and many more.

For more information, to register, or to become a sponsor, visit: https://live.skift.com/skift-global-forum-east

About Dubai’s Department of Economy and Tourism (DET)

With the ultimate vision of making Dubai the world’s leading commercial centre, investment hub and tourism destination, Dubai’s Department of Economy and Tourism (DET) is mandated to support the Government in positioning the emirate as a major hub for global economy and tourism, and in boosting the city’s economic and tourism competitiveness indicators. Under this remit, DET is driving efforts to further enhance Dubai’s diversified, innovative service-based economy to attract top global talent, deliver a world-class business environment and accelerate productivity growth. Additionally, DET is supporting Dubai’s vision to become the world’s best city to live and work in by promoting its diverse destination proposition, unique lifestyle and outstanding quality of life, overall.

DET is the principal authority for the planning, supervision, development and marketing of Dubai’s business and tourism sectors. It is also responsible for the licensing and classification of all types of businesses, including hotels, tour operators and travel agents. The DET portfolio includes Dubai Corporation for Tourism and Commerce Marketing, Dubai Festivals and Retail Establishment, Dubai Industries and Exports, Dubai Investment Development Agency (Dubai FDI) and Dubai SME, as well as Dubai College of Tourism, Dubai Calendar and Dubai Business Events.

mediarelations@dubaitourism.ae

About Skift

Since its inception in 2012, Skift has become the most influential brand in global travel. It has pioneered a new type of hybrid digital and in-person B2B media company -- building a deep global impact with a small footprint enabled in large part by tech and data analysis. Skift identifies and synthesizes existing and emerging trends in its daily news coverage as well as through its robust collection of exclusive insights via its Skift Research subscription product.

Skift produces the Skift Global Forum, which brings together over 1,000 of the most influential professionals in the industry to discuss the future of travel. Skift also produces forums in Europe and Asia, as well as a wide variety of industry leading events focused on tour operators, luxury and wellness, aviation, short-term rentals, loyalty, and more. The SkiftX creative studio designs branded content and experiences that help to inform and shape the opinion of leaders across the travel ecosystem. In recent years, Skift acquired Airline Weekly and EventMB, adding their expertise in aviation and corporate events to it established leadership across all sectors of travel.