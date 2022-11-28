Perfect for the entire family, this year’s national day celebrations kick off at Festival Plaza with beautiful roaming entertainment, photo opportunity with falcons, henna application, free coffee and dates, kids’ workshops and traditional dance performances

Dubai, UAE: Festival Plaza, the community mall part of Al-Futtaim Malls is the place to be this UAE National Day, encouraging friends and families to come together to partake in an array of cultural activities to commemorate the day.

Taking place from 1st – 4th December, Festival Plaza in Jebal Ali is introducing various activities that can be experienced by visitors of all ages to fully immerse themselves in the Emirati culture and traditions. Throughout the four days, children can take part in the kids’ workshops which includes arts and crafts and DIY projects while the whole family can enjoy complimentary light bites and henna painting in the Emirati style Majlis.

Indulge in local beauty from talented artisans at Festival Plaza who will beautify visitors’ hands with intricate henna art which can also be custom designed as per customer preference. In the evenings, look out for the roaming parade celebrating the UAE National Day in the nation’s colours. While Khaleeji dancers and Ayyalah performers with percussion bands, as well as roaming parades with jugglers, stilt walkers and more take the floor at various times throughout the evenings, offering a full Emirati cultural experience.

Take home a memento of the 51st UAE National Day celebrations with a memorable picture with the falcon, UAE’s national bird and don’t forget to collect your National Day flags from the customer service desk next to Lulu Hypermarket on the ground floor.

Summary of details:

What: UAE National Day celebrations

Where: Festival Plaza, Jebal Ali

When:

Kids’ workshops

1st – 4th Dec

2-7pm

Coffee and dates, henna, photo with falcon

1st – 4th Dec

2-10pm

Roaming entertainment

1st – 3rd Dec

5pm, 6pm and 7pm

Khaleeji dancers

2nd and 3rd Dec

5:15pm, 6:15pm and 7:15pm

Ayyalah dancers and percussion band

2nd and 3rd Dec

5:25pm, 6:25pm and 7:25pm

