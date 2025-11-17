FESPA Middle East will take place from 13 – 15 January 2026 at the Dubai Exhibition Centre

Dubai, UAE: FESPA Middle East, the region’s dedicated platform for the global digital printing, textile, signage, and screen printing industries, has announced the conference programme for its 2026 edition.

Taking place from 13–15 January 2026 at the Dubai Exhibition Centre, the three-day conference will spotlight the ongoing growth and diversification of the Middle East’s print and signage sectors and highlight new opportunities and future trends for business development across these sectors.

The agenda reflects the evolving needs of a rapidly expanding regional market, with a focus on business-building principles, sustainability, new technologies, and future visions, incorporating AI, reinforcing FESPA’s commitment to knowledge exchange, professional development, and long-term sector progress.

The opening day will examine the evolution of the print industry in the region. George Simonian, Professor at BADR University, will present a historical analysis of the shifts that have shaped the past decade, from the expansion of digital technologies to changing customer expectations across local and global markets.

Building on the theme of business growth, Jon Bailey, Founder of Precision Procco, will stake a deep dive into his journey from operating a local print business in the UK to becoming an international production partner, offering insight into identifying the right moment to scale, establishing trusted global relationships, maintaining brand identity while expanding cross-border, as well as outlining the opportunities new technology is creating for the industry.

“Digital transformation is about more than adopting new tech. It’s about mindset – from leadership to operators. Once your people start thinking digitally first, you stop measuring success by cost per sheet and start focusing on speed, agility, and experience,” said Bailey.

“AI represents a once-in-a-generation opportunity for print. Those who adopt it intelligently and ethically will thrive - those who don’t risk being left behind. That’s why I’m excited to see how the GCC region is already embracing innovation,” he added.

With the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia emerging as a strategic commercial hub, Amit Radia, Founder & CEO of Atlas Group, will outline how Vision 2030 and major government-backed development projects are creating new opportunities for print providers. Attendees will gain practical guidance on market entry, partnership development and the regulatory landscape in one of the fastest-growing markets in the sector.

Day two will move into the creative and digital transformation space, with Chris Minn, Founder & CEO of Digital Ink, examining the growing strength of the Middle East as a hub for print-on-demand.

“At FESPA Middle East, our goal is to connect the dots - between Europe, Asia, and Africa, between software and production, and between creativity and automation. The region’s print-on-demand potential is huge, and the people driving it are what make it exciting,” said Minn.

Other sessions on the day will explore how visual design and signage now play an integral role in shaping meaningful brand experiences and environments, with insights from Nita Odedra, Strategy Director at Blue Rhine Industries.

The apparel print sector will also be under the lens, with a focus on its rapid evolution and the balance between creativity, quality, and production efficiency. Carlo Pepe, Founder of Koshima, will deliver a practical session demonstrating how print businesses can incorporate generative AI tools such as ChatGPT into day-to-day workflows to support research, content creation and customer response optimisation.

On day three, the programme will focus on sustainability and the future of production. Debora Isabella Tobing, Head of Corporate Sustainability & Government Affairs, EPSON Middle East and Raya Makawi, Regional Head – Government Affairs & Sustainability at 3M, will discuss how sustainability can be embedded into organisational culture, with a focus on discussing how businesses can align teams, processes and values to support long-term environmental commitments.

Bringing proceedings to a close, Mark Boyt, Principal Analyst at Keypoint Intelligence, will deliver a forward-looking session titled Future Proofed Print: Steps Towards Automation, exploring topics such as operational efficiencies and reduced resource consumption.

Commenting on the programme, Bazil Cassim, Regional Manager (Middle East & Africa), FESPA, said: “The Middle East remains one of the most dynamic regions for print and visual communications, with strong demand, new investment and increasing global collaboration.

“The 2026 conference programme has been designed to equip businesses with strategic insight and practical tools, from entering high-growth markets such as Saudi Arabia to scaling through digital transformation, strengthening creative output and embedding sustainability. We are committed to providing a platform where knowledge can be shared openly, enabling the industry to grow together.”

Attendance at the conference is free for all event visitors. Industry professionals can now obtain their free entry pass using promo code FMEM604 during registration on the show website www.fespamiddleeast.com.

About FESPA

Founded in 1962, FESPA is a global federation of Associations for the screen printing, digital printing and textile printing community. FESPA’s dual aim is to promote screen printing and digital imaging and to share knowledge about screen and digital printing with its members across the world, helping them to grow their businesses and learn about the latest developments in their fast-growing industries.

FESPA Profit for Purpose

Profit for Purpose is FESPA's international reinvestment programme, which uses revenue from FESPA events to support the global speciality print community to achieve sustainable and profitable growth through four key pillars - education, inspiration, expansion and connection. The programme delivers high-quality products and services for printers worldwide, including market research, seminars, summits, congresses, educational guides and features, in addition to supporting grassroots projects in developing markets. For more information, visit www.fespa.com/en/about/profit-for-purpose.

Forthcoming FESPA events include:

FESPA Mexico 2025, 25-27 September 2025, Centro Citibanamex, Mexico City

FESPA FLEX 2026, 24-27 November, Riyadh, Jeddah, Amman and Cairo

FESPA Global Print Expo 2026, 19-22 May, Fira Barcelona

European Sign Expo 2026, 19-22 May, Fira Barcelona

Personalisation Experience 2026, 19-22 May, Fira Barcelona

Wrapfest 2026, 26-27 June, Bicester Heritage, UK

