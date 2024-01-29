FESPA today announces that the second edition of FESPA Middle East will return to the Dubai Exhibition Centre in 2025. The event will run for three days from 14 – 16 January 2025, occupying the North Halls of the venue, including halls 1A, 1B & 2A.

FESPA’s decision to host this event in 2025 follows the positive response to the launch of the inaugural FESPA Middle East 2024. Taking place at the Dubai Exhibition Centre this week (29 – 31 January 2024, Dubai Exhibition Centre), the event features a line up of 150 brands and a comprehensive feature programme.

Bazil Cassim, FESPA Regional Manager, Middle East & Africa, comments, “The exhibitor and visitor feedback to the launch of FESPA Middle East has been overwhelmingly positive and reaffirms our decision to expand our offering into the Middle East, North Africa and South Asia region. In response to this, we’re delighted to be returning to the Dubai Exhibition Centre for a second edition in 2025 and look forward to offering a platform that builds on the success and our learnings from the 2024 event. In the meantime, we will continue supporting our growing community in this region through our FESPA Direct membership.”

Further details of FESPA Middle East 2025 will follow on www.fespamiddleeast.com once the 2024 event has concluded.

About FESPA

Founded in 1962, FESPA is a global federation of Associations for the screen printing, digital printing and textile printing community. FESPA’s dual aim is to promote screen printing and digital imaging and to share knowledge about screen and digital printing with its members across the world, helping them to grow their businesses and learn about the latest developments in their fast growing industries.

FESPA Profit for Purpose

Profit for Purpose is FESPA’s international reinvestment programme, which uses revenue from FESPA events to support the global speciality print community to achieve sustainable and profitable growth through four key pillars - education, inspiration, expansion and connection. The programme delivers high quality products and services for printers worldwide, including market research, seminars, summits, congresses, educational guides and features, in addition to supporting grassroots projects in developing markets. For more information visit, www.fespa.com/profit-for-purpose.

Forthcoming FESPA events include:

FESPA Brasil 2024, 11 – 14 March 2024, Expo Center Norte, São Paulo, Brazil

FESPA Global Print Expo 2024, 19 – 22 March 2024, RAI, Amsterdam, Netherlands