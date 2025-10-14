FLEX is a free-to-attend event which connects senior figures from leading print and signage businesses across the MENA region

FLEX 2025 will explore the changing landscape of the global and regional market

Dubai, UAE: FESPA Middle East has announced the return of the FESPA Leadership Exchange (FLEX) 2025 series, a roadshow comprising four events taking place from 24 to 27 November in Saudi Arabia, Jordan, and Egypt.

Following its successful debut in March 2023, when it was held ahead of the launch of FESPA Middle East, FLEX has since become an integral part of the conference programme at the show. This unique series of events examines the evolving landscape of the global and regional markets, focusing on technological and behavioural shifts.

Designed specifically for senior print and signage professionals, FLEX focuses on delivering content centred on business-building principles and knowledge exchange.

Bazil Cassim, Regional Manager (Middle East & Africa), FESPA, said: “FESPA Middle East is committed to supporting our members and the wider print and signage community. Through initiatives such as FLEX, we reinvest directly into the industry by creating opportunities for leaders to connect, share experiences and gain fresh insights. Our goal is to foster a spirit of collaboration that strengthens businesses and advances the sector as a whole.”

Free to attend, the FLEX 2025 Roadshow will bring together C-suite delegates and industry decision-makers. Each event is structured as an open forum, encouraging dialogue and idea exchange, which directly helps shape the content of future FESPA events.

FLEX 2025 will take place in Riyadh on 24 November, Jeddah on 25 November and Amman on 26 November, concluding in Cairo on 27 November. Each session will open with a welcome from Neil Felton, CEO, FESPA, who will share findings from the latest FESPA Print Census, offering a clear snapshot of industry trends, challenges and opportunities.

Fellow speakers at FLEX 2025 include Christian Duyckaerts, Founder, Rebranding Collective and FESPA Board Member, who will discuss brand experience, exploring how print and signage professionals can support clients with innovative and profitable creative solutions.

Alberto Masserdotti, MD, Gruppo Masserdotti, also a FESPA Board Member, will delve into the future of retail and challenge the notion of whether it still belongs in display. Amit Radia, CEO, Atlantis Printing Group, will meanwhile discuss the Middle East’s potential to evolve into a global hub with its own distinct print identity at the FLEX Saudi Arabia events, while Debbie McKeegan, CEO, Texintel, will explore the future of textile printing during the FLEX Jordan and FLEX Egypt events.

George Simonian, Dean of the Faculty of Applied Arts at BADR University, and speaker at FLEX Egypt, who will present on Egypt's evolving market: trends, data & disruptions, commented: “The FESPA Leadership Exchange (FLEX) brings FESPA’s global expertise to the Middle East – empowering industry growth, fostering regional connections, and driving innovation across print, signage, and visual communications industries. We’re thrilled to welcome FESPA back and look forward to FLEX with great optimism.”

Looking ahead, the third edition of FESPA Middle East will be held at the Dubai Exhibition Centre from 13–15 January 2026. Projected to host 3,000 visitors and 125 exhibitors, sectors at this year’s edition include digital printing, textile, signage and screen printing. The event combines the latest product launches with expert-led learning, including FLEX, Sustainability Spotlight, AI Education Lab, World Wrap Masters and Wrap Demos.

Senior print and signage professionals are invited to register their interest to attend one of the FLEX 2025 events by visiting this page.

Visitor registration for FESPA Middle East 2026 is open. Industry professionals can now gain their free entry pass using promo code FMEM603 via registration on the show website www.fespamiddleeast.com.

About FESPA

Founded in 1962, FESPA is a global federation of Associations for the screen printing, digital printing and textile printing community. FESPA’s dual aim is to promote screen printing and digital imaging and to share knowledge about screen and digital printing with its members across the world, helping them to grow their businesses and learn about the latest developments in their fast-growing industries.

FESPA Profit for Purpose

Profit for Purpose is FESPA's international reinvestment programme, which uses revenue from FESPA events to support the global speciality print community to achieve sustainable and profitable growth through four key pillars - education, inspiration, expansion and connection. The programme delivers high-quality products and services for printers worldwide, including market research, seminars, summits, congresses, educational guides and features, in addition to supporting grassroots projects in developing markets. For more information, visit www.fespa.com/en/about/profit-for-purpose.

Forthcoming FESPA events include:

FESPA FLEX 2026, 24-27 November, Riyadh, Jeddah, Amman and Cairo

FESPA Global Print Expo 2026, 19-22 May, Fira Barcelona

European Sign Expo 2026, 19-22 May, Fira Barcelona

Personalisation Experience 2026, 19-22 May, Fira Barcelona

Wrapfest 2026, 26-27 June, Bicester Heritage, UK

Media contacts:

Lorraine Harrow

Senior Marketing Manager | FESPA

Email: lorraine.harrow@fespa.com

Web: www.fespa.com

OR

TRINA QUINTANA

Account Manager

Indigo Icon Tower

Cluster F, Jumeirah Lakes Towers

Dubai, United Arab Emirates

E-mail:trina.quintana@shamalcomms.com

Web site: www.shamalcomms.com

A member of the ECCO Communications Network

www.ecco-network.com