Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates: Ferrari World Yas Island, Abu Dhabi will be the center of excitement on October 26, 2024, as 70 iconic Ferrari cars take part in a stunning parade kicking off at 1:30 pm. This event coincides with the anticipated Passione Ferrari Club Challenge, held at Yas Marina Circuit.

Ferraristi from across the region will be coming together to share their passion and celebrate the spirit of Ferrari, participating in parades, test drives, on-track driving experiences, and enjoying exclusive hospitality. Kickstarting the season at the renowned Yas Marina Circuit in Abu Dhabi, this round will set the pace for an unforgettable series of events. The challenging corners and fast straights of this iconic track offer the perfect setting to unleash the power of Ferrari cars on track.

This unforgettable supercar parade at Ferrari World Abu Dhabi is the perfect complement to the on-track activities at Yas Marina Circuit, showcasing the beauty and power of Ferrari’s finest machines.

Join Ferrari World Abu Dhabi for an exciting day filled with award-winning rides, from the thrilling Turbo Track to the iconic Flying Aces. Families can also explore the Family Zone, where little ones can experience the fun and speed of Ferrari, all while celebrating the brand’s essence and spirit.

About Ferrari World Yas Island, Abu Dhabi:

Ferrari World Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, the award-winning Ferrari-inspired theme park operated by Miral Experiences, opened its doors to fans in 2010. The theme park celebrates the spirit of the legendary marque and is home to numerous thrilling rides, family-friendly attractions, state-of-the-art simulators, live shows, as well as popular seasonal events and festivities that bring together extraordinary performances from around the globe.

Ferrari World Yas Island, Abu Dhabi is home to the world’s fastest roller coaster, Formula Rossa, as well as record-breaking roller coaster Flying Aces and the most immersive mega-coaster Mission Ferrari.

In 2020, Ferrari World Yas Island, Abu Dhabi launched the all-new Roof Walk experience for guests seeking a thrilling adventure. Additionally, the Park welcomed the state-of-the-art Family Zone. Designed to entertain guests of all ages, the Family Zone features four miniature versions of the theme park’s most iconic, record-breaking rides for the entire family to enjoy.

In 2024, Ferrari World Yas Island, Abu Dhabi launched the World’s First Ferrari-themed Esports Arena. This cutting-edge racing hub features 20 high-performance Gran Turismo simulators, including 14 seats for adults and 6 tailored for children, and 2 simulators catered for people of determination, making it a family-friendly attraction for guests of all ages, allowing families to compete against each other. The arena also boasts 3 F1 motion base simulators, where guests can experience the thrill of racing a Ferrari with steering controls modeled after real F1 steering wheels.

Since its inception, Ferrari World Yas Island, Abu Dhabi has been recognized by several leading industry awards garnering over 65 regional and international accolades. Most recently, the park was named ‘World’s Leading Theme Park’ for the fifth consecutive year by the World Travel Awards and Mission Ferrari won the title of ‘Thrills’ at the 2023 Blooloop Innovation Awards along with ‘Best Theme Park” at the 2023 MENALAC Awards and won a Gold Stevie Award in 2023.

For more information, please visit: www.ferrariworldabudhabi.com.

Media Contact:

Miral Destinations

Rabie Riman

Head of PR

rriman@miral.ae

+971 2 493 0388