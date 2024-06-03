Muscat, Oman: Fisheries Development Oman (FDO) is thrilled to announce its participation in HORECA Oman 2024, one of the Middle East's premier hospitality and food service exhibitions. Set to take place from June 4-6, 2024, at the Oman Convention and Exhibition Centre, the event will bring together large crowd of attendee’s, visitors and exhibitors, offering a vibrant platform for networking, innovation, and showcasing the finest products and services in the industry.

FDO, a proud sponsor of the Culinary Competition, will spotlight its subsidiaries and their contributions to Oman’s burgeoning food service and hospitality sectors. This year, SIMAK, a flagship subsidiary, will introduce its range of premium canned seafood products in the Omani market, including tuna, sardines, and mackerel, all processed at its state-of-the-art factory in Duqm. With an impressive processing inflow of 30,000 tons per year, SIMAK boasts a staggering estimated output of over 100 million cans annually, translating to more than 16,000 tons of premium-grade seafood products. This state-of-the-art facility will focus on processing Tuna, Sardine, and Mackerel, offering a compelling value proposition to stakeholders across the supply chain.

SIMAK Processing Excellence

SIMAK’s presence at HORECA underscores its commitment to transforming the seafood industry. The cannery's advanced technology and strategic location in the Duqm Free Zone, a hub with major ports and specialized fisheries infrastructure, enable it to deliver over 100 million cans annually, of premium-grade seafood. This output not only meets local demand but also positions Oman as a significant player in the global seafood market.

SIMAK integrates the latest technological advancements to promote efficiency and reduce waste. Its eco-friendly practices, such as water conservation and solar energy utilization, are central to its operations. SIMAK is not just about business growth; it's about contributing to a sustainable future.

OSARA’s Aquaculture Ambitions

OSARA, another FDO prodcut, focuses on shrimp aquaculture projects across Oman. OSARA is set to boost Oman’s aquaculture industry significantly as it has developed farms in Jalan Bani Bu Hassan and Jalan Bani Bu Ali with a capacity of up to 10,000 tonnes per year. The new shrimp production farm in the South Al Sharqiyah Governorate will enhance local production, supporting Oman’s Vision 2040 economic plan by promoting food security and generating employment.

Blue Waters and Sustainable Aquaculture

FDO’s Blue Waters subsidiary is dedicated to leading the development of sustainable aquaculture in Oman. With marine finfish (seabream), cage farms capacity of 5000 tonnes annualy, modern processing facilities, and a hatchery producing 21 million juveniles annually, Blue Waters ensures a consistent supply of high-quality, nutrient-rich seafood. This initiative leverages Oman’s strategic location, biodiversity, and world-class infrastructure to attract both domestic and foreign investments.

A Culinary Showcase

During HORECA, visitors will experience the best of Omani seafood at FDO’s live cooking counter, where a talented chef will prepare delectable dishes featuring SIMAK’s canned tuna, fresh shrimp from OSARA, and fresh sea bream from Blue Waters. This culinary showcase highlights the freshness and quality of FDO’s products, available across major supermarkets, hotels, and restaurants in Oman.

FDO’s participation in HORECA Oman 2024 is not just about exhibiting products; it’s about telling a story of innovation, sustainability, and excellence in the seafood industry. We invite all attendees to visit our booth, explore our offerings, and taste the best of what Oman has to offer. We look forward to welcoming you to HORECA Oman 2024 and sharing our journey towards seafood excellence and sustainability.

Unlocking Potential at HORECA Oman 2024

During HORECA Oman 2024, FDO invites investors and industry stakeholders to explore the investment opportunities available in Oman’s aquaculture sector. Visit our booth to learn more about our projects, meet with our team of experts, and discover how you can be part of Oman’s seafood success story.

-Ends-

About FDO

Fisheries Development Oman (FDO), the investment arm of Oman Investment Authority (OIA) in the fisheries sector, was established to develop this key sector in the Sultanate by investing in profitable projects that could highlight its economic value to investors. FDO seeks to attract investment to local and international opportunities and demonstrate the sector’s profitability and sustainability at a global scale, utilizing the Sultanate’s competitiveness in global markets.

Sustainability holds a crucial position in the business strategy of Fisheries Development Oman. The company strongly emphasizes the responsible use of renewable resources such as biomass and small pelagic to ensure the long-term sustainability of the fishing industry. FDO remains dedicated to driving economic development while preserving the environment, in line with its commitment to the community and shareholders.

For media inquiries and further information, please contact:

Fisheries Development Oman

e-mail: communication@fdo.om