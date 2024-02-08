Abu Dhabi: The Family Development Foundation (FDF) conducted a digital training workshop targeting senior citizens and residents at the Jebel Hafeet Community Centre in Al Ain. The session provided guidance on the issuance of the ‘Barkitna’ card, in alignment with the foundation’s efforts to ensure a happy life for elderly people in the community.

The digital training workshop seeks to develop the skills of senior citizens in the digital world and different areas of advanced technologies. Through its efforts, FDF aims to keep the elderly people well-informed on the developments in the society and ensure their social integration, invest their energies in the community and other partnerships that support individuals and the country, and improve communication opportunities between senior citizens, family members and the society.

Aisha Al-Katbi, Coordinator of Programs and Events at FDF, said: “The Foundation constantly seeks to conduct various workshops on digital qualification for senior citizens and residents, with the goal of enabling them to use social media and browse the Internet and manage digital systems to keep up with the developments in the society and future generations. The move comes as a way to help elderly people connect with family and friends along with improving their access to social, economic and other services seamlessly, thus supporting their integration in the society.”

Furthermore, she stated that the digital training workshops cover various topics including the internet, social media and the basics of Microsoft software (Word, PowerPoint, Excel). It also provides step-by-step guidance for using the UAEPASS app, registering in the TAMM platform, downloading the Barkitna card and utilising government services available through the platform. The workshop helps senior citizens use various apps such as WhatsApp, SnapChat, Google Maps, and others.

"Participants learnt the registration process for the TAMM platform and downloading process for the Barkitna card, which is given to senior citizens (60 years and above), who are registered in FDF’s database. It includes all services and facilities offered by government and semi-government agencies in Abu Dhabi.”

Through the digital training workshop, the Foundation aims to facilitate senior citizens’ access to digital resources and services. It will enhance the quality of life of elderly people, provide them with opportunities to foster active communication with family and society, encourage community participation to advance their family and social relationships as well as support them in developing their capabilities and investing their energies in society.

