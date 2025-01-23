Campaign Highlights Importance of Community Awareness and Integrated Stakeholder Collaboration

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates: The Family Care Authority (FCA) has concluded its ‘Community Awareness Campaign,’ which ran from November through December under the One Family Initiative. The campaign aimed to raise awareness about Family Care Authority services while fostering community unity and resilience through an array of activations across Abu Dhabi, Al Ain, and Al Dhafrah.

The campaign featured FCA conducting a combination of digital awareness posts on social media platforms and organising focused workshops and community activations to raise awareness about FCA’s wide range of services provided to citizens, residents, and tourists in Abu Dhabi. These services include counselling, safe shelter, inclusion and empowerment, foster family support, awareness and community outreach, and more. This initiative helped the community gain a better understanding of the resources available to support family well-being and how to access them when needed.

Her Excellency Salama Al Ameemi, Director General of the Family Care Authority, reflected on the campaign’s success, stating: “Through the Community Awareness Campaign, we have reaffirmed the importance of proactive community engagement in addressing family and societal challenges while fostering bridges of communication and constructive dialogue with community members. The success of this campaign demonstrates the integrated efforts with our partners is in providing high-quality, accessible services. This progress would not have been possible without the robust partnerships we have established with Abu Dhabi’s stakeholders, who continue to play a pivotal role in fostering a resilient, well-supported society.”

Her Excellency added: “The campaign efforts- such as digital awareness posts, workshops, activations, and outreach events, are instrumental in creating a safe space for families to access guidance and assistance. These initiatives are not just one-off engagements; they are part of our enduring commitment to supporting Abu Dhabi’s families through culturally attuned and globally recognized best practices. By continuing these efforts, we aim to empower families to navigate challenges and contribute to a thriving Abu Dhabi community.”

The Community Awareness Campaign’s success underscores the importance of sustained efforts to engage and educate the community. FCA remains dedicated to fostering strong family units as the cornerstone of a cohesive society, in alignment with the Abu Dhabi Family Wellbeing Strategy.

Residents seeking assistance or information on FCA services can contact the dedicated call center at 800-444 or visit one of FCA’s service centers in Abu Dhabi, Al Dhafra, or Al Ain.

-Ends-

About Family Care Authority

The Family Care Authority (FCA) in Abu Dhabi is dedicated to the governance and regulation of the social sector, with a strong emphasis on empowering families to achieve self-reliance. An affiliate of the Department of Community Development, the FCA is mandated by the Abu Dhabi government to provide comprehensive and proactive support to families across the Emirate. With a steadfast commitment to confidentiality, the FCA collaborates with strategic partners to offer integrated services, counseling, and social emergency assistance to families, the elderly, individuals with determination, youth, and other vulnerable groups. Through its family file management system, the FCA ensures seamless access to advanced services, fostering a nurturing environment for individuals and their families to thrive. In accordance with Abu Dhabi Executive Council’s Resolution No. 9 of 2024, the Family Care Authority's mandate and roles have been expanded to integrate sheltering and humanitarian care services, and rehabilitation and empowerment programmes for victims of violence and human trafficking.

