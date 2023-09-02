The open day event, presented by Vatel Hospitality and Tourism Business School under the theme "Discover Hospitality" in collaboration with the InterContinental Regency Bahrain Hotel, saw an impressive surge of participants. Held at the hotel's premises last Wednesday, the event enjoyed resounding success by shedding light on the abundant career possibilities within the tourism and hospitality sector.

The General Director of Vatel, Shaikh Khaled bin Khalifa Al Khalifa, expressed his delight at the substantial attendance and the event's notable achievements. He particularly emphasized the benefit gained by participants who engaged with an esteemed cohort comprising college students, alumni, as well as dedicated hotel and college staff. These experts readily addressed, clarified, and elaborated upon all questions and feedback, contributing to the event's overall success.

He highlighted that "the event served as an exceptional platform for parents and attendees to familiarize themselves with the college's offerings. Additionally, it provided valuable insights into the various departments and roles encompassed within the hotel industry, illustrating the breadth of opportunities available in this dynamic sector.

He further added, "Participants had the opportunity to engage with the college's members who shared their valuable insights on the educational programs available, maximizing the benefits of academic experiences within the college, and strategies for achieving excellence in their studies. Moreover, they offered a range of advice and guidance to assist attendees in navigating both the theoretical and practical curricula they are currently pursuing."

He observed that "the college remains committed to delivering community-oriented initiatives, in collaboration with its partners, to raise awareness about the hospitality and tourism sectors. These sectors hold immense strategic importance and align with the demands of the labour market. They significantly contribute to bolstering the national economy and realizing the extensive objectives set out in Bahrain's 2022-2026 tourism strategy. Furthermore, these endeavours aim to showcase Bahrain's global standing as a hub for tourism and to enhance the tourism sector's contribution to the overall gross domestic product."

On his part, Mr. Mohammed Sanad, the director of the InterContinental Regency Bahrain Hotel, commended the open day event organized by the college in collaboration with the hotel. He applauded the event's resounding success and the significant turnout of participants and parents. He also spoke highly of the mutually beneficial partnership between the college and the hotel, which aims to present outstanding community programs showcasing the tourism and hospitality sectors.

Mr. Sanad emphasized the pivotal role played by the college in advancing and modernizing aspects of the tourism and hospitality sector within the Kingdom of Bahrain. He underscored the institution's commitment to contemporary educational and training programs that remain in sync with the latest industry developments. These programs, he noted, are instrumental in supplying the labour market with skilled and proficient individuals in the fields of tourism and hospitality.

In a similar vein, Mr. Philipp John Economou, the General Manager of InterContinental Hotels in Bahrain and Amman, as well as the General Manager of InterContinental Regency Bahrain Hotel, lauded the success of this initiative and expressed his appreciation for the productive collaboration between Vatel Bahrain and the hotel. He extended his best wishes for the continued success of all involved parties.