G42’s Supercharged event brought together more than 2,400 global leaders in Abu Dhabi, including Sam Altman. But one phrase dominated the day. What is the Intelligence Grid, and why is everyone talking about it?

Abu Dhabi, UAE – Earlier this month, G42, the leading Abu Dhabi-based artificial intelligence and advanced technology group, concluded its flagship event, Supercharged. With record-breaking scale and ambition, the summit brought together over 2,400+ employees, partners, and global leaders for a day of boundary-pushing dialogue and collaboration, including Microsoft President Brad Smith, OpenAI CEO Sam Altman, and senior UAE leaders. One phrase echoed throughout the day, on stage, in sessions, and across conversations, the ‘Intelligence Grid.’ But what is it?

WHAT IS THE INTELLIGENCE GRID?

Like electricity, the Intelligence Grid is G42’s vision of AI as a real-world utility, an always-on, intelligent infrastructure woven into the fabric of everyday life, according to a G42 spokesperson. Rather than being a singular product or platform, it represents a connected system of technologies designed to deliver knowledge, capabilities, and support across every sector, on demand. It is built to be accessible, sovereign, and scalable, with the goal of enabling governments, industries, and communities to use AI to enhance decision-making, optimize systems, and power sustainable growth.

In simpler terms, the Intelligence Grid is G42’s vision of an invisible layer of intelligence. Not limited to a screen or a prompt, this layer will seamlessly be woven into the world around us. It merges the physical and digital world, delivering AI-powered knowledge and support in real time. This could mean hospitals that anticipate patient needs, traffic systems that adapt on the fly, emergency services that respond faster using satellite data, or government services that feel effortless.

WHAT’S THE IMPACT OF THE GRID?

Economically, this shift is poised to be transformative. AI is projected to contribute up to 14% of the UAE’s GDP by 2030, equivalent to approximately $100 billion. This growth stems from AI's ability to enhance productivity, streamline operations, and foster innovation across sectors. Rather than replacing jobs, the Grid aims to augment human capabilities, enabling workers to focus on more strategic and creative tasks, thereby driving inclusive economic growth and positioning the UAE as a global leader in AI integration, the spokesperson explained.

Speaking about his vision, Peng Xiao, Group Chief Executive Officer at G42, added, “Electricity was invented more than 140 years ago, yet today, millions of people across the Global South still live without reliable access to it. As we now build the infrastructure through projects like Stargate UAE and the 5GW UAE-U.S. AI Campus to distribute intelligence, we cannot afford to repeat that mistake. The Intelligence Grid must be designed from the outset to be inclusive, equitable, and universally accessible, so that the benefits of AI reach every corner of the world, not just the privileged few.”

HOW IT WORKS: THE BUILDING BLOCKS OF THE INTELLIGENCE GRID

At the heart of the Intelligence Grid is a portfolio of G42 companies, each delivering critical building blocks, the spokesperson said.

Khazna Data Centers provides the high-performance infrastructure required to house and scale AI workloads. Core42 enables sovereign cloud and compute capabilities that ensure compliance and data protection across jurisdictions. Inception develops advanced AI models that serve as the thinking layer of the Grid, from large language models to specialized AI applications. CPX delivers an integrated security architecture to ensure operational continuity and growth. Presight transforms raw data into intelligence using advanced analytics and generative AI tools tailored to specific industries. Space42 adds a global layer of visibility and control through satellite communications and geospatial insights. Analog deploys sensor-driven technologies and edge computing infrastructure to connect physical and digital environments. AstraTech brings disruptive innovation to the everyday consumer.

Together, these companies, supported by global partnerships with Microsoft, OpenAI, NVIDIA, Cerebras, and others, create the operational fabric of the Intelligence Grid. Their work is reinforced by G42’s investments in research and responsible AI development, including initiatives with MBZUAI and new Responsible AI Centers launched in collaboration with Microsoft.

DESIGNED FOR SOVEREIGNTY, BUILT FOR SCALE

The Intelligence Grid reflects G42’s commitment to data sovereignty and ethical governance. As AI increasingly intersects with national policy, economic competitiveness, and global collaboration, the need for trusted, compliant, and sovereign infrastructure has never been greater. By combining technological capability with strategic foresight, G42 is working to ensure that the benefits of AI are widely accessible, responsibly deployed, and embedded in the systems that shape our world. At G42, the Intelligence Grid is not a distant vision; it is already powering real-world transformation across healthcare, energy, government, and beyond.

“The Intelligence Grid is already making a tangible difference in people’s lives. From sequencing over 800,000 genome samples to advance precision healthcare, to reducing emissions through smart mobility, to deploying AI for disaster response across the region, we are seeing the real-world impact of this infrastructure every day. It’s streamlining financial oversight, accelerating energy innovation, and breaking down language barriers for billions. This is what it means to operationalize intelligence at scale, and why we believe its benefits must be as far-reaching and inclusive as possible,” Peng Xiao concluded.

