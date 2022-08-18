Muscat, Oman—Oman’s first-ever corrosion event, Corrosion Conference 2022-Oman Edition, aims to set the direction of the sector with a carefully thought-out, meticulously crafted technical agenda that was rigorously discussed and gleaned from challenges and requirements in the present industry scenario.

Headline topics Corrosion Control and Management, Asset Integrity Management and Big Data Analytics-Corrosion Modelling dominates the sessions on Tuesday, 30 August. The main conference will open with an address by Salim Al Mahrouqi, Trustee, AMPP Oman Chapter and Chairman of the Corrosion Conference Advisory Committee, followed by a leadership panel discussion themed “Integrating Corrosion Decisions into an Organizational Management System.”

The sessions will be presented by esteemed technical experts and high-level industry leaders from OQ, BP Oman, Petroleum Development Oman (PDO), Schlumberger, Intertek Production & Integrity Assurance, Cortec Middle East, Petronas Research Sdn Bhd, Aqoza Technologies, Cokebusters, Canchuks Corrosion Inc., Bureau Veritas, and master student experts from the College of Engineering of the Sultan Qaboos University.

Day two of the conference, Wednesday, 31 August, will be opened by Amjad Al Kharusi, General Manager, AMPP Oman Chapter. The conference commences with a leadership panel discussion: Proactive Approach-Corrosion, which focuses on mitigation or shutdown inspection techniques, followed by the sessions on Surface Preparation and Coatings, Failure Analysis, Remote Inspections: Use of Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning. It will culminate in case studies on steam service in a low environment, online and offline restoring of aging assets, integrated and multi-disciplinary wells materials process and an assessment of reboilers in the South Pars Gas Complex, Iran.

The sessions and panel discussions will be presented by representatives from OQ, BP Oman, PDO, Schlumberger, Hempel, Sohar Port & Free Zone, Charter Coating Service, Precision Ice Blast Corporation, ZingaMetall, Aries Marine, ABS-Middle East and Africa, IAU and IZZ Oman Engineering.

Amjad Kharusi, GM, AMPP remarks “We are inviting the corrosion community across all sectors to register for the conference and gain enriching technical knowledge about presented solutions from both a scientific and economical perspective. This knowledge will help us better understand the impact of corrosion and how critical it is to the sector’s advancement. Oman Corrosion Conference stimulates and encourages continuous discourse, learning and innovation within the industry and opens up an avenue for an effective collaborative environment.”

Oman Corrosion Conference & Exhibition is jointly organized by Al Nimr Expo, Raya Services and Innovative Concepts in partnership with AMPP Oman and hosted by PDO.

To register for the conference, visit www.corrosionconferences.com/delegate-registration or call 91249138 to get more information.