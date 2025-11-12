Speakers discussed a renewed interest in books, newspapers and magazines, with global brands embracing print culture in their latest campaigns

Paperworld Middle East and Gifts & Lifestyle Middle East are uniting over 650 global brands, driving innovation and collaboration across the paper, stationery, office supplies and gifting industries

Dubai, UAE: As digital technology transforms how content is consumed, industry leaders at Paperworld Middle East and Gifts & Lifestyle Middle East this week have explored how print and digital can co-exist, during a session titled ‘Future of Print vs Digital Coexistence’.

Held as part of the event’s dynamic industry discussion platform, the Hub Forum, the panel discussion brought together influential speakers including Her Excellency Laila Rahhal El Atfani, Founder and CEO of Women Business Circle and Purva Grover, Author, Journalist and Creative Entrepreneur to discuss the growth of digital consumption and the enduring value of print.

Highlighting how digital saturation is driving renewed appreciation for tactile experiences, Grover commented: “We don’t read anymore, we snack. We’re consuming more data than we were ever meant to, and as a result, attention spans are getting shorter. A digital story can be forgotten the moment you scroll.”

Her Excellency added that regional interest in print remains strong: “We’re seeing a clear return to print. The Sharjah Book Fair, for example, is extremely well attended, showing continued demand for printed media in the UAE.”

Grover also highlighted how global fashion brands are reigniting interest in print culture: “Prada has commissioned an author to produce a short story collection, while Yves Saint Laurent has opened a bookstore in Paris. Whether in books, newspapers or magazines, if we can attract audiences through design and aesthetics, print will continue to thrive.”

In another Hub Forum session, Mohamed Alayat, Founder of Event Gift, emphasised the lasting value of physical products in brand engagement. “Gifting and promotional items are tangible - something you can touch. If I spend the same amount on quality gifts as I do on social media, for example, the impact of the gift can last for years.”

Paperworld Middle East and Gifts & Lifestyle Middle East continue to provide a vital platform for global and regional professionals to explore evolving market trends in the paper and gifting industries. The co-located events continue until tomorrow, showcasing over 650 international brands from 38 countries.

Paperworld Middle East presents an extensive range of product segments, including Stationery & Office Supplies Paper, Kraft & Packaging, Arts Supplies & Crafts, and Premium Writing Instruments. Key exhibitors include Farook International, Al Fahidi Stationery, Pan Gulf Marketing, and Ittihad Paper Mill.

Meanwhile, Gifts & Lifestyle Middle East spotlights innovative giftware and lifestyle products across curated segments, including Home & Accents, Giving & Lifestyle, and Baby & Kids products with brands including Party Centre, Magic Trading, Event Gift and International Company for Glass Industries.

