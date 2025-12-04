Regional and international lighting designers will convene at THINKLIGHT at Light + Intelligent Building Middle East 2026 to explore how lighting enhances productivity, comfort and energy efficiency in commercial, workplace and education environments

With rapid development across the Middle East, lighting for workplaces and educational facilities is emerging as a top design priority

Light + Intelligent Building Middle East is set to host over 450 global exhibitors and 16,000 attendees at Dubai World Trade Centre from 12-14 January 2026

Dubai, UAE: Light + Intelligent Building Middle East, the region’s leading event for the lighting and building technology sector, will return to Dubai World Trade Centre from 12-14 January 2026, bringing together global and regional experts to discuss the future of lighting design, technology and intelligent building solutions.

A key feature of the event is the THINKLIGHT conference, which explores the transformative power of lighting through regional and international case studies, expert talks and practical design insights. THINKLIGHT will focus on the theme “Vision to Impact – From Inspiring Ideas to Lasting Legacies”, spotlighting iconic lighting projects and the experts behind them.

Among the highlights of THINKLIGHT is a dedicated session exploring how lighting shapes productivity, comfort and energy efficiency in office and commercial environments, as well as how it can transform education spaces into inspiring, high-performance environments tailored to diverse user needs. During the conference, Daniel Hodierne, Design Director at Light Bureau and Yah Li Toh, Principal at LightCollab, will join a panel of experts to discuss how lighting impacts these spaces.

The session, moderated by Carla Wilkins, President of the International Association of Lighting Designers (IALD) and Global Creative Director of Lichtvision Design will also feature Tom Niven, Director of Lighting at BDP and Will Whiter, Dubai Studio Director at Kettle Collective.

With the number of students in the GCC expected to grow by 1.5 million[1] by 2029, requiring the development of 2,800 schools, designing for education environments will be a key focus for regional lighting professionals.

Bringing design insights from Europe to the event, Daniel Hodierne, who is currently designing the lighting for a concert hall at a school in Stockholm, notes that educational environments require a careful balance of functionality and atmosphere.

“The interactive nature of music and lights in a school’s concert hall inspires and promotes creativity. There’s also a bi-directional exchange where students can design the lighting around the concerts or choose concerts based on the lighting. Lighting also teaches students how to concentrate in real-world settings.”

Meanwhile, addressing workplace design, Toh highlights how lighting influences both human behaviour and the perception of space, emphasising that well-designed lighting can create measurable commercial impact.

“Beyond simply illuminating a room, lighting defines volumes and spatial boundaries, which in turn affects how people feel, how they interpret their environment and how effectively they can perform various tasks.

“Engaging a lighting designer requires investment; however, a professional lighting designer would have considered various aspects of design, including improved human perception and the perceived value of space or products. This can translate into increased performance, sales and revenue.”

This year’s THINKLIGHT programme introduces three distinct session formats which include The Design Deep Dive, Project Perspectives and Conversations in Light. Each of these sessions is designed to give attendees new insights into emerging design methodologies, practical applications and the evolving science behind lighting and the human experience.

Abdul Muhsin, Show Director for Light + Intelligent Building Middle East commented: “THINKLIGHT will showcase real-world case studies from across international lighting projects, highlighting the power of light in shaping spaces and experiences. Our new session formats at THINKLIGHT offer enhanced industry insights and expanded opportunities for inspiration and collaboration.”

Now in its 19th edition, Light + Intelligent Building Middle East will host more than 450 exhibitors from over 30 countries. Co-located with Intersec, Light + Intelligent Building Middle East will bring together over 16,000 global industry leaders, innovators, and government bodies to explore cutting-edge products and solutions.

