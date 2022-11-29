Taking place from 1 to 3 December, shoppers can catch all the action at Dubai Mall, Dubai Hills Mall, Dubai Marina Mall, and The Springs Souk

Spend AED 500 using Emirates NBD Visa cards at participating Emaar Malls for the chance to win Emaar Gift Cards worth AED 5,000 daily*

Dubai, UAE: In celebration of the 51st UAE National Day, visitors can experience a range of unmissable displays of patriotic pride across Emaar Malls’ incredible shopping destinations, Dubai Mall, Dubai Hills Mall, Dubai Marina Mall, and The Springs Souk.

From culturally themed activities and workshops to a selection of celebratory entertainment, visitors can make the most of the holidays and commemorate this nationwide occasion on the grandest note at their preferred malls.

At Dubai Mall, a rotating schedule of four shows can be enjoyed, including a spectacular flag show to kick off the celebrations. Mallgoers can also stop to appreciate the captivating vocals from an authentic Arabic choir, listen to the mesmerizing tunes as an Oud player roams the expansive mall, or catch the Ayallah performers in action as they put up a riveting show of the traditional Emirati dance.

Shoppers at Dubai Hills Mall, Dubai Marina Mall, and The Springs Souk can watch the Flag Dance and Ayallah performances while also enjoying additional family-friendly acts, including an appearance of friendly mascots set to put a smile on all faces. All three malls will also feature Burqa-making workshops and live calligraphy for those looking to pick up a new skill.

Unique to The Spring Souk is an opportunity to explore freshly made traditional coffee with a side of dates, making for the most ideal day out for families, groups, and even individual shoppers.

While at the mall, don’t miss out on Emaar Mall’s other incredible offers, including its Spend and Win campaign in partnership with Emirates NBD and Visa. Running until 18 December, visitors across all Emaar Malls stand a chance to win Emaar Gift Cards worth AED 5,000 daily*, on all purchases of AED 500 and above using Emirates NBD Visa cards. Shoppers can enter this draw using their receipts from any dining, retail, or entertainment outlets across the participating malls.

Catch all the National Day celebrations across Dubai Mall, Dubai Hills Mall, Dubai Marina Mall, and The Springs Souk from 1 to 3 December.

