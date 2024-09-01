Guests can reach thrilling vantage points with hot air balloons and helicopter flights above the city and fan-favorite nature experiences returning in 2024

Legendary singer Amr Diab will perform live on 27 September, with tickets now on sale for the flagship festival at experiencealula.com

AlUla, Saudi Arabia – Tickets are now on sale to experience stunning sights and unrivalled new heights at AlUla Moments’ flagship event, the AlUla Skies Festival, with the fan favorite celebration promising to be ‘a spectacle from every angle’.

Organized by AlUla Moments and presented by Saudia Airlines, the 10-day festival returns from 26 September to 5 October to offer adventure seekers and free spirits a wide range of breathtaking moments. Guests can look to explore the city’s varied landscapes from spectacular vantage points, while also enjoying nature expeditions and thrilling evenings under the stars.

Kicking off the festival with a sensational performance is the internationally renowned, award-winning singer, Amr Diab. The Egyptian star takes to the stage on Friday, 27 September, as part of the opening weekend celebrations. Considered the most successful artist in the Middle Eastern music scene, Amr Diab is set to regale fans with chart-topping hits including “Nour El Ain”, “Tamally Ma’ak” and “Leily Nahari”. Tickets for the headline concert are now available at experiencealula.com.

One of the Kingdom’s most authentic 'bucket list' experiences, the AlUla Skies Festival will offer untethered hot air balloon flights at sunrise, giving visitors a rare view of the city at its most serene. The aerial festivities continue under the stars with the renowned Glow Show evening experiences, featuring an exciting pop-up food festival and music to vibe to late into the night.

Those looking to indulge their adventurous side can take a leap of faith at sunset with the Giant Swing located 85 meters above the ground, embark on evening hikes under the starry sky and even tackle the region’s first air walkway, the AlUla Stairway, to experience the city’s sunset vistas.

The excitement doesn’t stop there. The most in-demand wellness experiences will add a sense of tranquility to the AlUla Skies Festival, with visitors able to savor specially curated meals while learning about the incredible story of the stars, or even be immersed in the peace and serenity of the moonlight with Under the Sky Meditation in the Hidden Canyon.

The 2024 edition of AlUla’s flagship festival is set to feature an unparalleled variety of experiences, inviting guests to experience ‘a spectacle from every angle’ across all 10 days in the city. For more information and for ticket bookings, please visit experiencealula.com.

About AlUla Moments:

AlUla Moments is AlUla’s new home for events. AlUla Moments calendar was launched at the end of 2021 and introduced new festivals and events to celebrate and unlock AlUla’s stories, uncover its secrets, and celebrate local and international cultures. With 7,000 years of civilisations and home to some of the most sophisticated ancient kingdoms of antiquity, AlUla is no stranger to social gatherings and cultural celebrations.

AlUla Moments calendar comprises of five festivals offering diverse experiences in art, culture, music, nature, wellness, equestrian activities, dining, and astronomy. The AlUla Wellness Festival featuring the latest practices to engage the mind, body and soul; Winter at Tantora, the original AlUla celebration of heritage, culture, fashion and music; the Ancient Kingdoms Festival offers immersive events acknowledging the ancient civilisations that lived in AlUla and its neighbouring oases in Khaybar and Tayma; AlUla Skies Festival with the popular hot air balloons and stargazing experiences; and AlUla Arts Festival bringing together contemporary and ancient art events and experiences.

In addition to the festivals AlUla Moments calendar offers a number of marquee events, including AZIMUTH and Richard Mille AlUla Desert Polo, along with the heritage sports events such as The Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques Endurance Cup, AlUla Camel Cup, AlUla Falcon Cup, the Tent Pegging World Championship and Horseback Archery World Cup, a world-class fashion, adventure and sporting events.

For more information, please visit experiencealula.com

About AlUla:

Located 1,100 km from Riyadh, in North-West Saudi Arabia, AlUla is a place of extraordinary natural and human heritage. The vast area, covering 22,561km², includes a lush oasis valley, towering sandstone mountains and ancient cultural heritage sites dating back thousands of years to when the Lihyan and Nabataean kingdoms reigned.

The most well-known and recognised site in AlUla is Hegra, Saudi Arabia’s first UNESCO World Heritage Site. A 52-hectare ancient city, Hegra was the principal southern city of the Nabataean Kingdom and is comprised of 111 well-preserved tombs, many with elaborate facades cut out of the sandstone outcrops surrounding the walled urban settlement.

Current research also suggests Hegra was the most southern outpost of the Roman Empire after the Roman’s conquered the Nabataeans in 106 CE.

In addition to Hegra, AlUla is also home to ancient Dadan, the capital of the Dadan and Lihyan Kingdoms and considered to be one of the most developed 1st millennium BCE cities of the Arabian Peninsula, and Jabal Ikmah, an open air library of hundreds of inscriptions and writings in many different languages, which has been recently listed on the UNESCO’s memory of the World Register. Also, AlUla Old Town Village, a labyrinth of more than 900 mudbrick homes developed from at least the 12th century, which has been selected as one of the World’s Best Tourism Villages in 2022 by the UNWTO. Additionally, AlUla Old Railway and Hegra Fort, which are key sites in the story and conquests of Lawrence of Arabia.

For more information, please visit: experiencealula.com