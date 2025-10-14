Co-Founder and COO of U.S. company Genspark: “The UAE government has done amazing work to adopt AI applications, and that attracted us here.”

Dubai, UAE – Expand North Star 2025, organised by Dubai World Trade Centre and hosted by Dubai Chamber of Digital Economy, has welcomed the most diverse range of international participants in its history. This year’s edition marked the first participation of national pavilions from countries including the United States, Syria, Ecuador, and Chile.

The inclusion of these new countries reflects the event’s growing global appeal as one of the world’s leading platforms for business and innovation, further strengthening Dubai’s position as a central hub for international companies, innovations, and investments.

The newly participating pavilions are showcasing a wide array of cutting-edge innovations and offering fresh market insights, adding greater diversity and bringing new investment opportunities to the Middle East and North Africa region.

Building on the success of previous editions, this year’s event features participation from over 100 countries, reaffirming its status as a premier platform for nations seeking to connect their startup ecosystems with venture capital and open new horizons for expansion into global markets.

New opportunities and global ambitions

Startups from the new participating countries were eager to leverage the event to achieve their global ambitions. For many, Expand North Star offers a unique gateway to new markets and strategic partnerships.

Sebastian Wilson, CEO of the Chilean company Ok to Shop, which helps consumers with dietary restrictions find suitable products, stated: “This is my first time in the UAE, and my objective is to expand my network and find distributors or customers for our service. We are looking for supermarkets that are interested in boosting their websites using our technology.”

Representing Ecuador, Jose Saenz, Fintech and Payments Director at MobilVendor, highlighted the event's role in securing capital. “This event will help us achieve our goals in two ways: by helping us establish our company in a new location like Dubai, and by attracting investors for our growth in Latin America. We hope to have an investor.”

A hub for talent and technology

The participation of the U.S. and Syria highlighted the event's strategic importance in connecting established tech hubs with emerging talent pools.

Wen Sang, Co-Founder and Chief Operating Officer of Genspark, a California-based AI company recently valued at US$ 530 million, was drawn to the UAE by its forward-thinking policies. “The UAE government has done amazing work to adopt AI applications, and that attracted us here. We are now considering establishing a Dubai office to do more business with UAE government agencies and local businesses in the entire region.”

In a historic first, the Syrian pavilion aimed to bridge local talent with global opportunities. Hassan Daaboul, a board member of the U.S. – Syria Business Council, explained the significance of their participation: “This is the first Syrian participation in Expand North Star ever. Our goal is to connect the large pool of Syrian talent with international investors and companies, creating job opportunities and encouraging foreign companies to establish a presence in Syria.”

As a leading global event for start-ups and investors, Expand North Star provides a dynamic platform for showcasing innovation and fostering collaboration within the tech ecosystem. Expand North Star forms a key pillar of the chamber's strategy to establish Dubai as a leading global hub for innovation and technology, playing a vital role in driving economic growth in the emirate and beyond.

Expand North Star takes place at Dubai Harbour from 12-15 October 2025. For more information, visit www.expandnorthstar.com.

About Dubai Chamber of Digital Economy

Dubai Chamber of Digital Economy, one of three chambers operating under the umbrella of Dubai Chambers, aims to strengthen Dubai’s position as a global leader in the digital economy; attract specialised talent, leading companies, and new investments; and create a stimulating environment that supports the growth of digital companies. The chamber was established by a decree issued by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai.

