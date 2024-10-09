Panel discussions will be held to exchange expertise and b strategic partnerships to enhance cooperation in sustainable transportation.

Visitors will have the opportunity to experience the latest electric car models, including Avatar, Xiaomi, and Tesla.

Cairo: EVs Electrify Egypt Summit kicks off tomorrow, a specialized international conference and exhibition focused on the future of electric transportation and vehicles of all kinds. Taking place over three days at the Egypt International Exhibition Centre (EIEC) on El-Moshir Tantawy Axis, the summit will host an esteemed lineup of global leaders, innovators, and decision-makers. Speakers and panelists will discuss the latest technological advancements, promote the transition to clean and alternative transportation, share expertise, and foster strategic partnerships—driving forward the shift toward sustainable transportation in Egypt and the region.

The summit will serve as a key platform for government entities and research and development institutions to present their insights, share their visions, and discuss the challenges and opportunities surrounding the transition to electric mobility. Experts from leading international, regional, and local organizations—including charging service providers and the Egyptian Engineers Syndicate—will participate, alongside representatives from countries such as Egypt, the United States, the United Arab Emirates, and Taiwan. These experts will discuss the latest innovations, technologies, and capabilities in electric mobility.

Participants will have the opportunity to hear from prominent speakers closely, including Dr. Ayman Ashour, Minister of Higher Education and Scientific Research; Dr. Ali Abu Sena, CEO of the Egyptian Environmental Affairs Agency - The Ministry of Environment ; Eng. Tarek El Nabrawy, Head of the Egyptian Engineers Syndicate; Dr. Mohamed Moussa Omran, Chairman of Egyptian Electric Utility and Consumer Protection Regulatory Agency; Mr. Ahmed Zohair, Head of the Promotion Department at the General Authority for Investment and Free Zones (GAFI); Dr. Sherine Abdel Qader Moharam, President of Electronics Research Institute; Mr. Sherif El Sayad, Chairman of the Export Council for Engineering Industries; Dr. Youssry El Sharkawy, President of the Egyptian African Businessmen Association; Major General Dr. Eng. Amr Abdel Aziz Abdalla, Chairman of NCTS- AOI; Mr. Ahmed Zein, Head of the Clean Energy Committee, Automotive Division, Cairo Chamber of Commerce; and Eng. Ahmed Mehran, Chairman of Communications, Information Technology, and Digital Transformation Committee at the Egyptian Engineers Syndicate.

Speakers from abroad will include Mr. Hal Falls, Executive Vice President of TeleWind Electronics Co. Ltd.; Mr. Khaled Al Shemeili, CEO of Emirates Driving Company; Mrs. Fatmah Salem AlHantoobi, Section Head – Transport Servies Planning; Dr. Mohamed Mustafa, CEO of the Jordanian Scientific Community; and Mr. Tang Xinyan, Representative of EVE Energy, an international lithium-ion battery company.

The summit will feature a wide range of activities, including panel discussions, training workshops, interactive exhibitions, and lectures covering various aspects of the electric vehicle (EV) industry. Topics will include battery technology, charging infrastructure, maintenance centers, smart transportation, financial services and payment solutions, smart delivery applications, and light electric mobility options such as electric golf carts and bikes. On the summit’s sidelines, the Communications, Information Technology, and Digital Transformation Committee of the Egyptian Engineers Syndicate will host the "Future of the Intelligent Transportation Industry" conference on the third and final day. Visitors will have a unique opportunity to experience the latest electric vehicles and explore their features and high performance, including exclusive models such as the Avatar, Xiaomi, Tesla, BMW, Mercedes, BYD, Hummer, Renault, and Wuling. The event will also mark the debut of the first electric boat from X Shore and MARINTEC, alongside other electric vehicles. In addition, the summit will witness the signing of several Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs) aimed at enhancing cooperation in the electric vehicle sector, unlocking new investment opportunities in EV manufacturing and infrastructure, creating jobs, and driving economic growth.

Commenting on the event, Mr. Mohamed Elsaidy, EVs Electrify Egypt Summit President, said: "We are excited to launch the EVs Electrify Egypt Summit with strong government participation and a wide array of experts and specialists. Our collective aim is to accelerate the transition toward a green economy and sustainable transportation while promoting renewable energy. This is a critical step in advancing Egypt's Vision 2030." He added, "The political leadership is offering significant support for the local assembly and localization of electric vehicle manufacturing, setting the stage for Egypt to become a leading regional hub in this field, catering to the growing demands of regional markets." Elsaidy also expressed optimism that the summit would mark a pivotal moment for the future of electric mobility in Egypt, with sustainability at the core of building the New Republic.

The EVs Electrify Egypt Summit is organized by an alliance between two leading companies in international event management: Tritech for Technology and Advanced Solutions and Brandit Cairo. The summit is held under the auspices of the Egyptian Cabinet and several key ministries and organizations, including the Ministry of Trade and Industry, the Ministry of Environment, the Ministry of Higher Education and Scientific Research, the Ministry of Supply and Internal Trade, the Arab Organization for Industrialization (AOI), the General Authority for Investment and Free Zones, the General Organization for Export and Import Control, the National Authority for Management and Investment, and the Internal Trade Development Authority. This broad collaboration underscores the state’s efforts to achieve carbon neutrality and engage economic entities in activities that reduce carbon emissions, contributing to a more sustainable future aligned with Egypt's Vision 2030.

The summit’s inaugural edition has successfully attracted numerous strategic partners from the public sector, including EgyptAir, the official airline carrier of the summit and exclusive sponsor of the business lounge, KADER Factory for Advanced Industries (AOI), Suez Canal Bank, the Egyptian Engineers Syndicate, the United Nations, AIESEC, and IEEE. Partnerships have also been established with various private sector entities supporting the summit, including companies like DELTA, TELEWIND, ALIENZ, SHIFT EV, HELP, XSHORE, OLA ENERGY, IKARUS ELECTRIC, DAYUN, ZERO CARBON, EVOLVE, MATGR, SPARKED EV, APPRAID EV, and QUICKR, the official mobility service provider of the summit. These collaborations reflect the combined efforts of both public and private sectors to promote Egypt's sustainability strategy and facilitate the transition to alternative, clean transportation methods.

The summit has seen a remarkable turnout, with over 70,000 visitors registering for this unique event. Attendance is free, and visitors can register via the summit's official website to explore the latest products and services offered by participating companies, including hybrid electric vehicles, electric trucks, electric buses, and charging infrastructure. Investors will also have the opportunity to explore promising investment opportunities in this critical sector, with more than 54 exhibitors showcasing their products across a vast 10,000-square-meter exhibition space.