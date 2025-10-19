Sharjah: The debut edition of the Evolve Future Mobility Show (EFMS 2025), the Middle East's first exhibition dedicated exclusively to electric and new energy vehicles, concluded yesterday, Saturday, on a high note.

Held under the patronage of H.H. Sheikh Sultan bin Mohammad bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Crown Prince and Deputy Ruler of Sharjah, this world-class event ran from 15th to 18th October, attracting significant attention from electric vehicle (EV) professionals and enthusiasts alike. It was hosted at Expo Centre Sharjah and supported by the Sharjah Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI).

EFMS 2025, organised by Expo Centre Sharjah in partnership with MIE Events, recorded strong turnout with over 5,000 visitors, along with automotive industry top executives and fleet operators, bringing together industry leaders, experts, innovators, and policymakers under one roof to redefine the future of sustainable mobility.

The Evolve Future Mobility Show highlighted the pivotal role of Sharjah’s and the UAE’s government initiatives in accelerating EV adoption and reducing carbon emissions. It aligns with the National Electric Vehicles Policy, a transformational initiative that aims to increase the share of EVs to 50% of total vehicles by 2050 and serves as a key milestone in the UAE’s journey towards clean energy transition and achieving its Net Zero target.

EFMS 2025 featured electric and hybrid vehicle next-generation technologies and most innovative green transport projects. Exhibitors presented key elements of sustainable mobility infrastructure, from EV charging stations and smart mobility systems to integrated renewable energy solutions.

The exhibition showcased breakthrough innovations shaping the future of smart mobility. A major highlight was the unveiling of the A2RL Autonomous Formula 1 Car, the world’s most advanced self-driving sports car. Capable of exceeding 340 km/h, the car operates without a human driver and is powered entirely by cutting-edge AI-driven perception, decision-making, and control systems, representing a technological leap in autonomous mobility and motorsports.

The Evolve Show also features an interactive Formula 1 simulator, officially licensed by AMG and fully certified by the FIA. The simulator is identical in structure and dynamics to a real cockpit, providing visitors with an immersive experience of what it takes to control a high-speed race car.

In his remarks, H.E. Saif Mohammed Al Midfa, CEO of Expo Centre Sharjah, said that the success of the Evolve Future Mobility Show reinforces Sharjah’s strategic economic vision centered on innovation and sustainability.

He noted that the inaugural edition exceeded expectations, attracting over 5,000 visitors, including global industry leaders, innovators, policymakers in addition to EV enthusiasts.

“This strong turnout highlights the exhibition’s regional and global significance and demonstrates Sharjah’s broader vision of evolving from a technology user to an active contributor in the advancement of electric mobility industries, while hosting leading global companies in the electric transport sector,” Al Midfa added.

The debut Evolve Future Mobility Show offered industry experts a strategic platform for fostering knowledge exchange and building impactful partnerships to dive deep into the future of sustainable mobility. It hosted an international summit which saw strong participation from EV industry leaders and stakeholders advancing the transition toward green mobility.

The summit featured 20 panel discussions and insightful sessions centered on the key strategic foundations underpinning the growth of the electric and new energy vehicle industry, bringing together more than 100 distinguished speakers and industry experts from across the globe. It addressed core themes shaping the future of sustainable transport.

Key topics included the impact of UAE government initiatives on EV adoption, accelerating EV adoption in commercial fleets, prospective investment opportunities in the EV industry, and EV supply chain challenges and solutions, in addition to other discussions addressing the future landscape of electric transport.

Other themes of the panel discussions explored the future of EV workforce and the integration of circular economy into the EV industry and battery manufacturing. EFMS 2025’s summit presented practical insights aimed at fostering constructive dialogue and accelerating the adoption of sustainable mobility in the region and beyond.

The Evolve Future Mobility Show spanned over ten major sectors representing the full value chain of the electric vehicle industry. These included electric passenger cars, light and heavy-duty electric vehicles, electric bicycles, hydrogen-powered vehicles, EV charging infrastructure.

Other exhibiting sectors included automotive dealers and distributors and fuel cell technology, systems and management solutions specialists. The comprehensive diversity of exhibits offered attendees a valuable opportunity to explore the latest innovations and technologies shaping the global future of mobility.

The exhibitor lineup featured a distinguished group of leading international companies in the EV industry, such as ION Mobility, Tesla, OMODA JAECOO, VinFast, Shanghai Silverstones Automotive, and InfyPower. It provided a premier venue for vast networking opportunities, knowledge exchange, and strategic partnerships between public and private entities to accelerate innovation and sustainable growth within the electric vehicle industry.

The Evolve Future Mobility Show took place amid accelerating global adoption of electric vehicles and the drive to promote clean energy and sustainable mobility both regionally and worldwide. Current estimates and statistics indicate that the global EV market value is projected to reach USD 1.39 trillion by 2029.

