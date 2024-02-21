Dubai, UAE:- Eurovo Group, an influential leader in Italy's egg sector, is poised to make a significant impact at Gulfood 2024, taking place in Dubai from February 19 to 23, 2024. Recognized as a premier event in the food and beverage industry, Gulfood provides an optimal platform for Eurovo to showcase its unwavering dedication to innovation and sustainability on a global scale. With a strong emphasis on presenting a diverse range of liquid and frozen egg products, egg powders, and cutting-edge solutions tailored for the Food Industry, Ho.Re.Ca sector, and Pharma applications, Eurovo Group is positioned to set new standards of excellence at this prestigious gathering.

Gruppo Eurovo's strength lies in its meticulously managed vertically integrated supply chain, marked by rigorous controls at every production stage. With an annual undertaking of over 1 million analyses across all supply chain processes, Eurovo ensures unwavering vigilance and control. This steadfast commitment to monitoring and control, alongside continuous modernization of production facilities and the integration of cutting-edge breeding and automation technologies, guarantees the highest standards of safety and quality for the final product. From shell eggs to egg products, every step of the production chain is meticulously supervised, maintaining exceptional quality throughout. Through this initiative, Gruppo Eurovo reinforces its dedication to harmonizing tradition with innovation, a cornerstone of the company's ethos. This commitment extends to the enhancement of its farms, meticulously designed to prioritize the well-being of hens while simultaneously mitigating the environmental impact of its operations.

Eurovo Group's participation in Gulfood 2024 marks a pivotal moment in the evolution of the food industry. With sustainability at the core of its ethos, Eurovo Group is set to revolutionize traditional practices and pave the way for a more environmentally conscious future. From meticulously managed supply chains to pioneering renewable energy initiatives, Eurovo Group exemplifies a commitment to reducing its ecological footprint while ensuring uncompromised quality and innovation. As the world increasingly demands responsible solutions, Eurovo Group emerges as a beacon of change, driving a paradigm shift towards a more sustainable and prosperous tomorrow.

"The Gulfood presents an unparalleled opportunity to demonstrate our dedication to shaping a more sustainable and thoughtful future for the F&B industry worldwide. At Eurovo Group, quality is not just a goal; it's a prerequisite. We have implemented a rigorous quality management system, supported by certified laboratories and skilled personnel, to uphold the highest standards across our product range. Our commitment to sustainability is reflected in our comprehensive strategy, encompassing renewable energy initiatives, transportation optimization, circular economy practices, and responsible packaging solutions. We prioritize food safety, quality, and environmental sustainability in every aspect of our operations, underscoring the company's unwavering dedication to excellence and innovation,” said Mr. Federico Lionello, Director of Sales and Marketing at Eurovo Group.

Eurovo Group’s storied legacy of over 70 years, seamlessly merging tradition with innovation to craft premium-quality eggs and egg products. With a vertically integrated supply chain spanning from feed production and egg farming to processing and distribution, Eurovo maintains strict controls and upholds exceptional animal welfare standards, ensuring the safety and superiority of its offerings for consumers worldwide. Embracing a steadfast commitment to sustainability, Eurovo extends its efforts to its breeding farms, where organic, free-range, and cage-free farming methods are employed to uphold animal welfare and product excellence. Through ongoing investments in technological advancement and adopting organic farming practices, Eurovo remains at the forefront of the industry, championing the production of organic eggs and responsible agricultural practices.

Eurovo Group stands poised to ignite a revolution that transcends boundaries and sets new standards of excellence. As Gulfood 2024 opens at Dubai World Trade Centre, Eurovo Group emerges as a participant and a catalyst for transformation, leaving an indelible mark on the landscape of sustainability, innovation, and quality for generations to come. Eurovo Group invites visitors to explore its innovative and sustainable solutions at Saeed Hall1, Stand S1-C18 in the Dubai World Trade Center during Gulfood 2024. Join Eurovo in shaping a brighter, more sustainable future for the global F&B industry.

About Eurovo Group

Eurovo Group stands proudly as the premier European leader in egg and egg product production, maintaining stringent quality control measures at every phase, from breeding to packaging, to deliver unmatched products to our esteemed clients. With its inception alongside Rainieri Lionello's distribution of frozen egg products, Eurovo has flourished into an industry cornerstone. Boasting 17 state-of-the-art production plants spanning Italy, France, Spain, Romania, and Poland, including our latest gem in Codigoro (FE), the world's largest free-range poultry farm, spanning 25 hectares and housing 1,200,000 hens, Eurovo Group sets the gold standard for excellence in egg production. Our values are deeply ingrained, driving a devoted team committed to realizing our vision of harmonizing nature, animal welfare, and environmental sustainability. Upholding a mission focused on innovation and customer satisfaction, Eurovo Group pioneers alternative hen-raising systems such as organic, free-range, and barn methods, ensuring products of unparalleled quality while minimizing environmental impact. Catering to the diverse needs of bakeries, ice-cream makers, gastronomy, and restaurants, Eurovo Group sets benchmarks for excellence, authenticity, and safety across the entire production chain. With an unwavering dedication to quality, Eurovo Group reshapes the future of the egg industry through innovation, tradition, and a steadfast commitment to excellence.

