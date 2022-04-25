Dubai, United Arab Emirates

During the trade show for personal care ingredients, the company showcased vegan, sustainable and eco-certifiable fragrances, as well as applications in innovative formats such as confetti soap and powder deodorant.

The multinational presented a collection of fine fragrances, along with personal and air care products formulated with its new captive, L'Ame du Bois™, a natural ingredient derived from wood waste.

Eurofragance, a multinational fragrance house, showcased various collections focused on sustainability and innovation at in-cosmetics, a leading fair for personal care ingredients, held between April 5th and 7th in Paris. The collections align with the company’s strategic plan and are intended to answer current consumer desires.

The company presented its Ecoconscious collection with vegan, sustainable and eco-certifiable fragrances, along with its Sensolab collection, which combines innovation and sustainability in applications that seek to inspire and improve consumer experiences. The new Sensolab applications included a bath soap confetti, a compact powder deodorant, a solid conditioner, a powder shampoo and a solid body lotion.

Sensolab, inspiring new solid cosmetics formats

The creative Sensolab collection offers new sensorial experienced with its solid fragrance formats, made possible thanks to technological innovation.

The set of products includes a body lotion stick fragranced with bergamot and cannabis notes that is easy to carry and use as a basic cosmetic; a water-free coffee and white flower scented solid conditioner and a powder shampoo with hints of apricot and carrot, that eliminates the need for water. Other highlights of this collection are a pocket deodorant in a compact powder format with notes of moringa flower, which absorbs body odors and leaves a silky sensation on skin; and a bath confetti soap that brings playfulness to the shower, in a format that diffuses olfactive notes of mandarin.

This eco-friendly collection is characterized by products that use less water or are water-free. These products require less packaging, are lighter and are responsible for lower carbon emissions thanks to improved shipping conditions.

A focus on sustainability

The company also introduced Ecoconscious, a collection of vegan, sustainable fragrances with natural ingredients, formulated with floral-fruity, citrus and woody, fruity-sweet and fruity-aqueous notes, some of them eco-certifiable.

In addition, Eurofragance unveiled various applications created with L'Ame du Bois™, the first captive perfumery ingredient developed by Eurofragance in October 2021, and which was introduced at in-cosmetics this April in the form of fine fragrances, a shampoo and a scented candle.

Innovation and research are a part of Eurofragance’s DNA

Eurofragance has more than 30 years of experience in the design of fragrances for fine perfumery, home and personal care products. Olegario Monegal, Global Business Unit Director of Home and Personal Care, explains, "These two categories, 'home' and 'personal care' are booming in Europe. Our presence at in-cosmetics illustrates our particular desire to accelerate our growth in personal care. We have a palette of high-quality raw materials and an excellent level of customer service along with valuable market knowledge that make us ready to respond to new consumer demands.”

During the event in Paris, the company gave a seminar entitled "The process of creating a new ingredient: L’Ame du Bois™” led by Olivier Anthony, Ph.D Global Research and Innovation Director at Eurofragance. The talk, which covered the process of developing the company’s first captive, was held in person on Wednesday, April 6th at the in-cosmetics venue."

At the fair, the company’s forty plus square meter stand featured custom designed furniture, the result of a collaboration between Eurofragance and the innovation laboratory, FabLab, in Sant Cugat (Spain), whose philosophy is also focused on technology and innovation. All the furniture-sustainable and FSC certified-used wood from protected European forests and can be reused at future fairs. The entire conception of the stand and the products presented, including their packaging, was developed with sustainable, recyclable and innovative materials.

About Eurofragance

Eurofragance manufactures and markets the highest quality fragrances for worldwide brands in fine perfumery, home, personal and air care. The company is a privately held B2B enterprise founded on family values in Barcelona in 1990 and currently counts nearly 400 employees.

Driven by a passion for perfume and the entrepreneurial spirit of its founders, Eurofragance first grew in Europe and the Middle East, before taking on the Far East and the Americas. The midsize company is now represented on five continents; runs its own plants in Spain, Singapore and Mexico; and works with manufacturing partners in the United States, China and India.

Eurofragance’s international network of Creative Centers and outstanding manufacturing capabilities enable it to create and deliver fragrances around the world. Over the years, Eurofragance has cultivated lasting relationships and has grown hand in hand with its partners.

Eurofragance is wholeheartedly invested in addressing sustainability issues and its decision-making process is built around strategic initiatives supporting this cause. The company spearheads activities around four major axes: safety, biodiversity, community and resources.