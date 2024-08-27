Dubai - FNP.ae, the UAE’s leading online gifting portal, proudly commemorated this year’s Emirati Women’s Day by serving as the official Floral Partner for the 4th annual Abaya Rally. In honour of this significant occasion, FNP.ae distributed exquisite pink roses to all attendees, with special bouquets prepared for guests and VIPs. Additionally, a thoughtfully curated collection of gifts was made available to celebrate and appreciate the inspirational women across the nation.

Set against the backdrop of the iconic Dubai Autodrome, the Abaya Rally served as a powerful tribute to the empowerment of women, celebrating the outstanding achievements and unyielding spirit of Emirati women in the UAE. FNP.ae, in alignment with its mission to mark special moments with meaningful gestures, presented attendees with delicate pink roses - a symbol of femininity, admiration, and appreciation. Each rose was individually packaged in an exclusive Emirati Women’s Day-themed sleeve, containing a unique offer code for online purchases.

To further mark the occasion, FNP.ae curated a special selection of Emirati Women’s Day gifts, including seasonal bouquets, curated hampers, well-being jewelry, and pamper packages. These items offered the perfect way to express appreciation for the special women in your life, with personalization options available across various products.

In collaboration with Orbit Events for the Abaya Rally, FNP.ae showcased its dedication to infusing natural beauty and sentiment into an event that seamlessly blended the cultural significance of the Abaya with the embodiment of tradition and identity.

FNP.ae participated in the 4th edition of the Abaya Rally, which took place on August 24th at the Dubai Autodrome, celebrating the strength, resilience, and achievements of Emirati women.

About FNP.ae:

Established in 2015, FNP.ae has grown by leaps and bounds to become the largest online gifting portal in the UAE.

FNP.ae offers top-notch quality gifts for all occasions. From birthdays to anniversaries, and weddings to corporate gifts, FNP.ae has you covered with gifts like fresh flowers, chocolates, mouth-watering cakes, personalised gifts and hampers. With stunning decorations available, every celebration becomes extra special.

FNP.ae currently delivers across 400 cities and towns in 120 countries.

Generous gifters can benefit from new technology and logistics to order flowers, cakes, chocolates and tens of thousands of other gifts by just logging on to www.fnp.ae .

FNP.ae has a physical presence in the UAE with distribution offices in Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Al Ain, Ras al Khaimah and Sharjah, with their own state-of-the-art bakery in Dubai.

