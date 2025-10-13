Mohamed AlKetbi, founder of Be Loyal, offers digital loyalty programmes for small and medium-sized enterprises.

Wadeema AlNaqbi, Co-Founder of Namir, has developed a wearable bracelet designed to protect construction workers from dehydration during periods of extreme heat.

Tuqa Alabdouli, through her company Srmers, has created a solution for recycling rainwater using smart technologies.

Mohammed Alzaabi is the Co-Founder of Solara, a platform designed to simplify the installation of solar energy solutions in homes.

Noor AlBastaki aims to empower farmers through smart biotechnology solutions with her startup Ghars Tech.

Dubai, UAE – Expand North Star 2025 is witnessing remarkable participation from young Emirati entrepreneurs presenting their innovative digital solutions across diverse sectors. Their impactful contributions underline the event’s vital role in empowering Emirati entrepreneurs to expand globally. Organised by Dubai World Trade Centre and hosted by Dubai Chamber of Digital Economy, the exhibition is taking place at Dubai Harbour from 12–15 October.

The event’s ‘Emaratipreneur’ showcase stands out for the diversity of cutting-edge technologies on display, particularly in field of artificial intelligence, reflecting the ambitions of the UAE’s new generation of innovators. Their projects offer a wide range of pioneering solutions and services, embodying the entrepreneurial spirit of young Emiratis and their determination to develop competitive digital business models both regionally and globally.

Mohamed AlKetbi, founder of Be Loyal, a startup providing digital loyalty programs for SMEs, commented: “As an early-stage company, Expand North Star is the perfect platform to connect with the investors and partners we need to expand our digital loyalty solutions into the GCC and Europe. We are here to build the network that will help us scale.”

Wadeema AlNaqbi, Co-Founder of Namir, commented: “We developed Namir, a first-of-its-kind solar-powered dehydration detection band, to protect the health of construction workers. Being at Expand North Star is a great opportunity to build connections with large organisations and government entities that can help us deploy this technology. The feedback and networking here are vital for us to expand our idea and achieve our goal of safeguarding workers' well-being.”

Tuqa Alabdouli, Founder of Srmers, stated: “Our vision for Srmers is to turn flood risks into a sustainable resource by smartly managing and recycling rainwater for irrigation. Expand North Star is the ideal stage for us to connect with government partners and collaborators who can help us scale our company and implement Srmers in homes, farms, and buildings across the UAE and eventually, the world.”

Mohammed Alzaabi, Co-Founder of Solara, a platform designed to make residential solar energy simple and accessible, commented: “As a frequent visitor, I’ve seen the incredible opportunities Expand North Star provides. Now, as an exhibitor, it’s the perfect launchpad for Solara. Our goal is to make solar power easy for every homeowner in the UAE, and this event is an amazing way for a startup like ours to get our foot in the door, gain visibility, and meet global partners ahead of our launch in January.”

Noor AlBastaki, Co-Founder of Ghars Tech, a startup empowering farmers with smart biotechnology, commented: “I’m truly honoured to be part of this. Expand North Star is a great way for Emiratis to showcase their talents and innovative ideas. Our mission with Ghars Tech is to make farming easier and more efficient through smart sensor technology. The connections and conversations here look very promising, and we are excited to present our project to the world.”

As a leading global event for start-ups and investors, Expand North Star provides a dynamic platform for showcasing innovation and fostering collaboration within the tech ecosystem. Expand North Star forms a key pillar of the chamber's strategy to establish Dubai as a leading global hub for innovation and technology.

