To empower selective Emirati leaders in the private and banking sectors

The initiative is in response to the wise leadership’s directives to develop a new generation of young Emirati leaders capable of steering the private sector and driving national economic growth according to an ambitious future vision

Al Mazrouei: The program proved to be an unparalleled success in its first cohort

Al Madani: "NAFIS LEADERSHIP" translates the efforts to implement the pillars of the "We the UAE 2031" vision

Abu Dhabi – As part of its ongoing efforts to enhance the leadership skills of Emiratis working in the private and banking sector, the Emirati Talent Competitiveness Council (ETCC) has announced the opening of registration for the second cohort of the "NAFIS LEADERSHIP" program.

It’s worth mentioning that ETCC, in collaboration with the UAE Government Leadership Program and the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation, launched the first cohort of “NAFIS LEADERSHIP" program last year. This initiative was in response to the wise leadership’s directives to develop a new generation of young Emirati leaders capable of steering the private sector and driving national economic growth according to an ambitious future vision. The program aims to significantly contribute to various key sectors in the country, ensuring that participants are well-prepared to assume leadership positions in private sector companies, thus supporting the UAE’s future strategic goals.

H.E. Ghannam Butti Al Mazrouei, Secretary General of ETCC, affirmed that the "NAFIS LEADERSHIP" program proved to be an unparalleled success in its first cohort. He praised the close collaboration with the Ministry of Cabinet Affairs and the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation in designing and implementing the program. He stated, “We are pleased to announce the launch of the second cohort of the 'NAFIS LEADERSHIP' program in collaboration with the UAE Government Leadership Program. This program is designed to enhance the leadership capabilities of Emirati talents in the private and banking sectors.” Al Mazrouei highlighted that the first cohort, which included 24 Emirati participants who completed over 170 training hours, involved a visit to the Republic of Singapore. This visit aimed to learn from Singapore's advanced business leadership model, emphasizing the importance of enhancing participants' skills through direct interaction and practical experience.

He added that through such programs, the ETCC aims to contribute to the national indicators of "We the UAE 2031" vision, which aspires to place the UAE among the top 10 countries globally in the Human Development Index. The ETCC firmly believes that developing the country’s human capital will equip Emiratis with future skills, enabling them to adapt to changes in the labor market and achieve a sustainable national economy that enhances the UAE’s position as a global partner and an influential economic hub.

Malik Al Madani, Executive Director of Government Leaders and Talent at the Prime Minister's Office, Ministry of Cabinet Affairs, emphasized that building capacities, investing in Emirati talents, and encouraging them to acquire future skills and tools is a fundamental pillar of the "We the UAE 2031" vision. This vision focuses on establishing an economy that empowers human potential, nurtures minds, and attracts talents by developing Emirati talents who lead the productivity journey and preparing highly competitive national competencies in economic growth sectors to lead the private sector and strengthen the entrepreneurial ecosystem.

Malik Al Madani stated that "NAFIS LEADERSHIP" program translates the efforts to implement the pillars of the "We the UAE 2031" vision by providing an ideal platform to build the capacities of national talents and equip them with the future skills necessary for success in the labor market. The program aims to enhance their competitiveness and efficiency in their respective fields. He noted that launching the second cohort builds on the success of the first, commending the fruitful partnership between the UAE Government Leadership Program and the ETCC in designing and implementing the training program.

The ETCC announced that registration will remain open until the end of September according to special terms for Emiratis in leadership and supervisory positions and working in the banking, insurance, financial, and private sector. Candidates must be at least 25 years old, hold a Higher Diploma or equivalent qualification, and possess experience in team leadership. Additionally, candidates must be proficient in both Arabic and English and have completed the mandatory National Service Program. Trainees will be selected after passing the first stage of virtual assessments and the second stage of in-person evaluations, with the top 30 candidates being chosen for the program.

The program focuses on developing the leadership skills of distinguished Emirati talents in the private sector, empowering them through specialized programs and interactive training workshops to enhance their competitiveness and ensure their sustained success. The program includes in-person and virtual workshops, field visits inside and outside the UAE, and meetings with leaders and experts across various sectors and specializations to benefit from their experiences and knowledge. It also aims to foster innovation and creativity among participants, enabling them to apply modern concepts and theories in the workplace.

Candidates can be nominated by their organizations or apply personally through the NAFIS platform. Interested candidates can register through the following link: https://nafis.gov.ae . Registration for "NAFIS LEADERSHIP" program will be closed on September 30, 2024.