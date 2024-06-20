Sharjah: In a bid to support Emirati publishers in exploring the trends of the Chinese publishing market and understanding the aspirations of readers in this ancient country, the Emirates Publishers Association (EPA) is participating in the Beijing International Book Fair 2024. This prestigious event, one of the most influential book fairs in Asia, is taking place from the 19th to 23rd of June.

The association’s participation, featuring a dedicated pavilion, underscores its commitment to supporting Emirati publishers and advancing the publishing industry in the United Arab Emirates. This initiative aligns with the vision and directives of Sheikha Bodour bint Sultan Al Qasimi, founder and honorary president of the Emirates Publishers Association.

As part of its ongoing efforts to provide global expansion opportunities for its members, the EPA has successfully secured sponsorship from the Beijing International Book Fair for three of its members through the SME sponsorship programme. This programme, which supports small publishers worldwide, is offering a unique opportunity to thirty publishers globally, including three Emirati publishers. The selected publishers are benefiting from a sponsored pavilion, training courses, and networking opportunities to expand their businesses both in China and internationally.

The three sponsored publishers are: Khalid Al Ali, founder of Bawabat Al Kitab Publishing House; Nour Arab, founder of Nour Publishing, and Kira Jean, Founder of The Dreamwork Collective, a community of writers, entrepreneurs, creators, and trainers committed to inspiring creators and sharing their stories with the world.

Publisher Mohammed Bindekhain, member of the EPA board and treasurer, and director of Altakhayol Publishing House, highlighted that participating in the exhibition reflects the UAE’s openness to diverse cultures and civilisations. He emphasised the association’s dedication to strengthening cultural cooperation and exchange between China and the UAE, and to leveraging China's pioneering experience in publishing and knowledge production.

He said: “The book fair provides an opportunity to strengthen ties with international organisations and institutions in the publishing sector. It also serves as a platform to promote Emirati publishers and open horizons for forming partnerships to exchange publishing and translation rights through organised sessions with international publishers.”

He added: “The fair allows us to better understand the requirements of the Chinese publishing market, enter new cultural markets, and cultivate valuable relationships with all stakeholders involved in the book industry. This positively impacts our business scope and partnerships with China, East Asian countries, and the world at large.”

The Beijing International Book Fair attracts more than 2,600 exhibitors from 100 countries annually and focuses on innovation and digital technology, embracing new trends such as e-books, audiobooks, and multimedia content.